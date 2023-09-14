St. Johns County woman arrested and charged for stealing almost $4,000 in Ulta Beauty merchandise

On Sept. 7, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a local Ulta Beauty Store after the business reported that around $4,000 of merchandise was stolen.

An unknown suspect reportedly stole various items from the inventory display.

In a police report obtained by Action News Jax, the suspect then passed all possible points of sale without paying for the unscanned items.

According to SJSO, during an investigation using intelligence analysts, the suspect was identified as Tatiyana McMillian. The sheriff’s office also found out that she was attempting to sell the stolen items on social media.

“Property crimes unit detectives arranged a meeting with the suspect on Sept. 8, in an undercover capacity, and she was taken into custody,” SJSO said on their Facebook account.

McMillian was arrested and charged with grand theft with an open warrant for theft.

