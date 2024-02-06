St. Johns Cultural Council hosting its 4th Annual Haiku Contest, deadline March 1

St. Johns Cultural Council, which promotes arts, culture and heritage in St. Johns County, announced it would be holding its 4th Annual Haiku Contest.

Local poets of all ages are invited to submit up to three haiku inspired by William Bartram’s travels in St. Johns County through the online application portal.

Applications must be submitted on or before March 1. All applicants must be residents of St. Johns County, they may submit up to 3 haikus and the submitted haikus must fit the contest theme: The 250th Anniversary of William Bartram’s travels in St. Johns County.

The haikus don’t need to directly mention the words “William Bartram, “St. Johns County” and “Florida,” but the work should be inspired by natural landscapes, flora, fauna and ecology of St. Johns County.

Although haikus aren’t usually titled works, the St. Johns Cultural Council suggests that submissions have titles so that it’s easier for it to identify and keep track of works. Additionally, the organization is asking that all haikus be previously unpublished and original.

A selection committee will choose 3 first-place haikus, one each in the following categories: students from 5 to 9 years old; students from 10 to 12 years old; students from 13 to 17 years old and adults 18 and older.

Authors of the first place haikus will each receive a $100 prize and the winning haikus will be published on StJohnsCulture.com, in the organization’s electronic newsletter and the AC PAPA Literary Journal. The selection committee will also recognize up to 8 honorable mentions (2 haikus in each category) that will also be published on the website and in the newsletter. Each author of an honorable mention haiku will receive a $25 gift certificate.

Authors of the winning haikus will be selected and notified before March 29 and recognized during St. Augustine PoetFest on Saturday, April 13 at 3:30 pm. The event will be held at Flagler College’s Ringhaver Student Center.

You can learn more about William Bartram for the competition by visiting https://history.domains.unf.edu/floridahistoryonline/projects-proj-b-p-html/projects-bartram-html and https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/naturalists/bartram.

