St. Johns legislator says he won't seek fourth term in state House

LANSING — Republican legislator Graham Filler announced Wednesday that he is not seeking reelection to a fourth term in the Michigan House.

"I first want to thank the individuals from the 93rd House District for allowing me to serve in the State House and be your representative," Filler said in a statement. "This was an amazing opportunity to stand up in the State Capitol and speak and fight on your behalf. I have been a huge supporter of law enforcement and public safety, a proponent of nuclear energy in Michigan, and a loud voice for small businesses and farmers. I am proud of these stances and the work we’ve been able to do together."

Filler, 40, of St. Johns, represents the 93rd District, which spans Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Montcalm and Saginaw counties. In 2022, after the legislative districts were redrawn, Filler defeated Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood, 25,731-14,215.

Filler, according to his campaign page biography, is former assistant attorney general for the state. He was first elected to the Michigan Legislature in 2018 and later was appointed chairman of the Judiciary Committee as a freshman legislator.

"When I was elected in 2018, I planned to serve six years in the House as term limits allowed," Filler said. "I am now serving my sixth year and this will be my final year serving at the Capitol. I will not be running for a fourth term in the Michigan House of Representatives.

"For the remainder of my time in office, I will keep doing what I’ve been doing from the start: working on bipartisan issues that make Michigan a fairer, safer, more prosperous state to live in," he added.

In 2022, voters in Michigan approved a state constitution amendment that changed term limits from three two-year terms for House members and two four-year terms for senators (14 years overall) to a single 12-year period to serve in the legislature.

In August of 2022, The Detroit News reported that Filler was renting a home in rural and Republican-leaning Clinton County owned by a well-known family who had contributed to his campaign. His family home in Watertown Township was drawn into a heavily Democratic district after state House and Senate maps were redrawn. Filler acknowledged moving because of the redraw of legislative districts, and said questions about the move were “silly political games.”

The filing deadline for candidates is April 23.

Filler graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School, Miami University and Detroit Mercy Law School.

