St. John's Ministries reopens its women's shelter, but the sheer volume of homelessness looms large

The new Wellspring women's homeless shelter at 700 E. Walnut St. pictured on Sept. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

GREEN BAY – Just a month after St. John's Ministries announced it didn't have adequate staff to open its women's shelter, the homeless shelter has reopened.

It couldn't come at a more urgent time, not only because of the bitter temperatures, but the statistical rise in women seeking shelter that comes with the holiday season.

St. John's Ministries opened just the men's overnight shelter Nov. 1, with a plan to temporarily house both men and women at the low-barrier shelter, at 411 St. John St., until it could recruit 25% more staff to operate its two shelters.

Across all Brown County homeless shelters, there's been a dramatic rise in both people seeking housing and living on the streets.

Last year's unsheltered numbers, record breaking at the time, indicated to members of the Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition that the community faced a "tipping point." St. John's Ministries sheltered 605 people — its most guests during the shelter season from Nov. 1, 2022, to April 30. Since its opening Nov. 1, St. John's Ministries is admitting people at a pace 19% higher than this time last year, according to St. John's Ministries Executive Director Jesse Brunette.

Over the last 33 days, St. John's Ministries has provided shelter to 253 people, for a total of 3,474 bed nights. That roughly breaks down to two-week stays for each individual.

"While today is exciting, we are facing record numbers of individuals seeking shelter,” Brunette wrote in a press release Monday morning.

Meanwhile, domestic abuse rates, which soar during the holidays, are at an all-time high this year. Golden House, Green Bay's domestic violence shelter and resource center, was at 91% capacity in November and December in 2022, its executive director Cheeia Lo said.

This November alone, the domestic violence shelter has taken in nearly 1,000 calls to its emergency line.

How did we get here?

A lack of affordable housing is part of the problem, coalition members say. Take, for example, the fact that, last year, of the 235 unhoused people — those individuals who aren't able to access shelter — just eight found stable housing. Another 89 met unknown fates.

Barriers to rental futures are fueled by cycles of poverty, outreach coordinator for community health nonprofit Newcap Paul Van Handel told USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin in July. It comes down to three major issues, he said: eviction, conviction, addiction.

Without addressing these systemic problems, Van Handel said, many people are bound to repeat the cycle. Some are discharged from hospitals to nowhere, others released from prison to nowhere, he said. Many people in these situations, especially those experiencing mental health challenges, aren't able to access resources and become lost in the system.

"So much of this is the lack of ability in the Brown County continuum of care to really place people," Van Handel said.

St. John's Ministries is feeling the weight of these unwieldy homeless numbers. Brunette, while grateful to be able to finally open the women's shelter this season, said the "new sobering reality" is that the shelter is struggling to "overcome the growing costs of sheltering the larger number of adults who arrive at our doors."

"We need the community’s financial support, supplies, meals and volunteer hours to adequately staff and provide shelter services and daytime resources," Brunette said in the press release. "We would greatly appreciate any assistance the community can provide. Current conditions have created a dire need for shelter services, and we are committed to meeting that need."

