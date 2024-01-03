St. John's of Shrewsbury faces sexual abuse claims by three former students

Three brothers, students at St. John's High School in Shrewsbury years ago, are alleging that the school has "ignored" their claims of sexual abuse by a teacher, according to a lawyer and an abuse-survivors organization.

A lawyer for the brothers, Mitchell Garabedian, is expected to outline the allegations during a news conference Wednesday morning.

"The administration of St. John’s High School and the Xaverian Brothers have refused to validate the claims of the three men," the brothers' representatives said in a statement Tuesday.

St. John's, part of the Xaverian Brothers school network, said in a statement that it is aware of a pending lawsuit involving a faculty member who worked at the school in the 1960s and 1970s.

St. John's said Tuesday: "The school takes any allegation like this, regardless of when it occurred, very seriously and will continue to be transparent and forthcoming as we have been in the past. Saint John’s High School has policies, procedures, and training that reflect best practices to ensure student and school safety. We are currently assessing the situation and will address it in accordance with the appropriate legal processes. That being said, as this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to comment or speculate on specifics at this time without the lawsuit being filed. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of our students and the fair and just resolution of this issue."

The three former students are working with a New Jersey-based program that assists victims of sexual abuse. Robert Hoatson, president of Road to Recovery and a former priest, is expected to take part in the Wednesday news conference.

Garabedian, who represented sexual abuse victims in their claims against Boston-area priests, and Hoatson say they want St. John's to acknowledge the earlier abuse and "help these three men heal and gain a degree of closure."

