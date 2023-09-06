St. Joseph church fire suspect Billy James Sweeten Jr. arraigned on arson charges in Salem

Billy James Sweeten Jr., 48, was arraigned Wednesday on two first-degree arson charges related to a four-alarm fire that significantly damaged St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Sweeten Jr. refused to participate in the arraignment process during two previous court days. He was scheduled to appear before a judge first on Friday, then on Tuesday. He was ordered to be held without bail for the arson charges at the Marion County Jail on Friday.

On Tuesday, Judge Matthew Tracey said Sweeten Jr. "has again refused to engage in arraignment for day two." He referred to Sweeten's absence as a "voluntary decision" on Sweeten Jr.'s part and said Wednesday would be the final day for Sweeten Jr.'s arraignment.

The judge warned that if Sweeten Jr. again refused to voluntarily participate Wednesday, he would order his extraction. An extraction order was filed shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday ordering the Marion County sheriff to extract Sweeten Jr. from his jail cell at the Marion County Jail and take him to the Marion County Court Annex courtroom using force if necessary.

Billy James Sweeten Jr., second from left, walks away after his arraignment Wednesday for arson charges related to a fire that damaged Salem's oldest Catholic church. He is being held without bail. Sweeten Jr. refused to attend two prior scheduled arraignments and during Wednesday's hearing tried to remain out of sight.

Sweeten Jr. appeared before the court Wednesday afternoon after a brief delay. He wore a green safety smock and hid entirely from view during proceedings.

His court-appointed lawyer, Martin Habekost, requested Sweeten Jr.'s release, which Tracey overruled. Sweeten Jr. will remain in jail until his next court date, scheduled for Sept. 12.

Court records reveal Sweeten Jr. has been arrested 138 times and convicted over 40 times previously. He is now accused of intentionally starting the fire at 721 Chemeketa St. NE. On the morning of the fire, there was a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear in court for unrelated charges.

Emergency responders worked from 2:30 a.m. until 5 a.m. to put out the blaze, which officials said appeared to have started in a dumpster before spreading to the church roof.

Salem Fire responds to a structure fire at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Aug. 31 in Salem.

St. Joseph is Salem's oldest Catholic parish, established in the 1800s. The current version of its church was built in 1953.

While the inside of the church remains closed, Mass has been held in the parking lot since the day of the fire. The church has also established a Restoration & Fire Relief fund for the fresco dedicated in 2017 that was damaged in the fire and structural damage.

Fr. Jeff Meeuwsen, the church pastor, spoke briefly at the end of the arraignment hearing. Meeuwsen said the community remains "very upset" by the extensive destruction of property.

"We're very grateful no one was hurt and I would hope Mr. Sweeney would be in a place where he can not hurt himself, others or destroy property in the future," Meeuwsen said. "We're praying for him."

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: St. Joseph church arson suspect Billy Sweeten Jr. arraigned