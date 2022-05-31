St. Joseph cop, wife indicted for allegedly stealing $99K from police union

A St. Joseph police officer and his wife were indicted Tuesday on wire fraud charges for allegedly using approximately $99,000 in money from the local police union on personal expenses.

Michael A. Hardin, 46, and Sarah J. Hardin, 42, were collectively charged with seven felonies related to the use of funds from the Fraternal Order of Police over the course of four years, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Michael Hardin, the St. Joseph officer, was the FOP president for about 10 years and his wife, Sarah Hardin, a former Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department deputy, was the treasurer. Between 2015 and 2019 the couple used debit cards for purchases and expenses from Walmart, Menards, Party City, HyVee and other businesses, according to the federal indictment.

Prosecutors said the Hardins did not discuss or receive approval for the spending with union members.

The police lodge the couple is accused of stealing from is headquartered in St. Joseph and represents roughly 300 law enforcement officers from police departments in nine northwestern Missouri counties.