St. Joseph County employees recognized for years of service

CENTREVILLE – Thirteen St. Joseph County employees were saluted Tuesday by the county’s board of commissioners.

During their annual recognition ceremony, commissioners acknowledged employees from eight different departments.

The leaders in years served were: Tab Wedge, district court administrator, 35 years; Kitty Buchner, jail administrator, 30 years, and 25-year employees Sherry Swartz, veterans advisor, and Dena Clark, chief deputy clerk.

Though Wedge was not present, District Court Judge Jeff Midleton, himself a 43-year county employee, gave her high praise.

“She is the glue that holds everything together in District Court; I’m sorry she wasn’t here,” he said. “She deserves the recognition, we appreciate everyone who works for our court, everyone who works for the county and thank you (commissioners). I do appreciate this every year, recognizing the employees that are doing the work.”

Meanwhile, Undersheriff Jason Bingaman said Buchner has been a critical component of the sheriff’s department for three decades.

“She started out as a typist, she moved her way into a 20-year role as the administrative assistant and she has been leading our jail division the last several years,” Bingaman said. “Happy to have her and happy to recognize her.”

Veteran’s Affairs Director Stoney Summey said it was a privilege to acknowledge Swartz, who joined the department in 2018.

“Sherry has brought in millions of dollars (of) VA benefit money into St. Joseph County,” Summey said, noting he shares Swartz’s services with Commission on Aging, where she helps senior citizens navigate Medicaid and Medicare. “Thank you, Sherry, for all you do not only for the VA but the COA, as well. Congratulations on 25 years.”

In recognizing Clark, county administrator Teresa Doehring read a message from county clerk Lindsay Oswald, who was unable to attend the meeting.

“Government administration can be demanding and challenging, but you have always risen to the occasion, you are reliable, efficient and effective in your work, you are a team player and you go the extra mile,” Oswald wrote. “You’re upbeat and bring a positive energy to the workplace. You’re a role model for us all and I’m proud to have you as a member of our team.”

All other recipients were for 10 years of service: Lindsay Oswald, county clerk and register of deeds; Rob Pattison, district court judge; David Tomlinson, probate court judge; Autumne Keifer, district court probation officer; Michelle Baker-Stegman, deputy district court clerk; Mary Hessling, Friend of the Court enforcement clerk; Jenny Walden, deputy juvenile register; Julie Reeb, probate register; and Kyle Rice, sheriff’s department corrections sergeant.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph County employees recognized for years of service