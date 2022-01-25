St. Joseph County Health Department's Christine Hinz hired to lead Portage Manor

Portage Manor, a county-owned residential facility for disabled adults in St. Joseph County.

SOUTH BEND — Christine Hinz, a special projects officer and former director of nursing at the St. Joseph County Health Department, was hired Tuesday to become the new administrator for Portage Manor.

St. Joseph County Commissioners approved the move after the Portage Manor board recommended her hiring during a special meeting on Monday.

Christine Hinz is the new administrator of Portage Manor

Hinz has worked at the health department since 2012 and is currently special projects officer, a position she has held since 2020. For seven years before that, she was director of nursing at the health department.

More: St. Joseph County officials say there's no plan to close Portage Manor

The Portage Manor administrator position has been open since the previous administrator, Robyn Challinor, resigned in September 2021 after she clashed with the board over how to address the facility's budget shortfall.

Hinz' annual salary will be $95,000.

Mike Eby, who has served as interim administrator, will be the facility's deputy administrator.

Francisco "Frank" Fotia, vice-president of the Portage Manor Board of Managers, said the board received about 30 applications for the administrator position and interviewed 11 candidates.

He said Hinz stood out for a few reasons, including that she's familiar with working with an agency that is governed by a board, as well as the county council and commission.

"She has relationships with the auditor, the council, the board of commissioners and state agencies," Fotia said. "She is bringing not only the administrative understanding of how the county works, but a background in nursing and health.

This map shows the location of Portage Manor.

"She kind of checked all the boxes for all the board members," he said.

Eby, the former county auditor, has the background in finance that is needed at a time when Portage Manor faces budgetary challenges, Fotia said.

"Being able to pair his knowledge of finance," Fotia said, "with Christine’s health knowledge and network of local and state officials, we are confident will help Portage Manor transition into a new chapter. "

Story continues

Jennifer Welch gives a tour of the Portage Manor facility. Tribune Photo/SANTIAGO FLORES

The county-run home for adults with disabilities has posted annual financial losses for most of the past decade.

The facility relies heavily on state reimbursements for patient care. One way to increase revenue, officials have said, would be to access Medicaid funding. To do so, however, the county would need to make improvements costing as much as $12 million to meet the federal government’s minimum standards.

Tribune reporter Christian Sheckler contributed to this story.

Follow him on Twitter: @DukesHoward

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Portage Manor board makes administrator recommendation