St. Joseph County Jail 'restraint asphyxia' death still under investigation a year later

SOUTH BEND — Almost a year after a man died following a struggle at the St. Joseph County Jail, prosecutors have yet to decide whether to file charges against any of the officers who contributed to his death.

The St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend.Tribune File Photo/SHAYNA BRESLIN

Brian DeBeck, 44, died at least in part because of “restraint asphyxia,” according to autopsy findings, after struggling with police and jail staff while in custody in April 2021. His death was ruled a homicide. Asphyxia means a person lacks enough oxygen to stay conscious.

Alcohol use, obesity, hypertensive heart disease and an unidentified “foreign body” in his airway were also listed as contributing factors.

A spokesman for St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter’s office recently told The Tribune the criminal investigation into DeBeck’s death is still open, with prosecutors trying to determine whether the restraint technique officers used against him was appropriate.

Officers restrained DeBeck face down, in a prone position, while applying bodyweight pressure to his torso, buttocks and shoulder, according to Steve Wagner, an attorney representing DeBeck’s estate.

“They carried him into the jail and placed him face down, even though he was already handcuffed behind his back, which compromises a person’s ability to breathe,” Wagner said, “and several officers were on top of his body, on his torso, buttocks and shoulder.”

Wagner said the “situation was handled completely inappropriately, whether through bad training or bad intentions,” adding that “you don’t put them in that prone position, and you certainly don’t get on top.”

Rasmus Jorgensen, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, confirmed Wagner’s description of the type of restraint officers used on DeBeck. Jorgensen said investigators were seeking opinions from use-of-force experts about whether the technique is considered safe and in keeping with accepted practices.

“We have been informed that law enforcement commonly uses the technique, but we don’t yet know where the technique originates,” Jorgensen wrote in an email. “What jurisdictions use this technique? Are there reasons to believe that this technique is safe or not safe? What is the best practice? We need to know the answers to those questions before we can determine how to move forward.”

Jorgensen said he did not have a timeline for the completion of the investigation.

Experts have warned for decades that putting weight on a person lying face down can lead to death from “positional asphyxia,” especially when the person is handcuffed.

Brian DeBeck

Keith Taylor, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and former longtime New York City police officer, said the technique can become a deadly cycle. The suspect struggles to breath, then panics and struggles more, which leads to more force by officers.

“It can now become a struggle for them to breathe and stay alive, and police may not necessarily distinguish that,” Taylor said. “It’s commonly known that positional asphyxia is a very deadly sequence of events, and there are ways to reasonably avoid that happening.”

In a 1995 bulletin, the U.S. Department of Justice warned of the dangers of positional asphyxia and advised: “As soon as the suspect is handcuffed, get him off his stomach.”

Pete Agostino, an attorney for the county sheriff’s department, said he could not comment on the restraint technique used against DeBeck.

Agostino said the county had received a tort claim notice, which is the required first step toward suing a government agency. But no lawsuit has been filed, he said.

County police officials previously said they would not make disciplinary decisions about officers’ actions pending the ongoing criminal investigation into DeBeck’s death. Agostino said disciplinary findings were still on hold this past week.

County officials last year declined to release video footage of DeBeck’s struggle with officers at the jail, citing the criminal investigation. The Tribune recently submitted another public-records request for the video.

The incident started on the evening of April 19, 2021, when county police responded to a Clay Fire Territory station on Anderson Road for a report of a man “causing issues,” according to police logs.

A police spokesman at the time said DeBeck was banging on doors at the fire station, refused to leave and was “physically combative” with officers. DeBeck lived near the fire station, according to the home address listed on his autopsy report. He was arrested on an accusation of resisting law enforcement.

Police said DeBeck “began to show signs of having a medical emergency” while in the vestibule of the jail. He was taken to Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead April 21.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail still under investigation