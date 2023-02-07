St. Joseph County judge faces discipline after paying for court project with client's money

Jason Cichowicz

SOUTH BEND — A state commission is seeking disciplinary charges against a St. Joseph County Probate Court judge after allegedly finding that Jason Cichowicz used money obtained through a client's trust fund to make renovations and purchases to the county's Juvenile Justice Center.

Cichowicz's alleged dealings violated state rules governing judicial conduct, the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications said in a series of charges released Tuesday. The release claims that Cichowicz was named a trustee for one of his clients during his time as an attorney and that he then funneled money from that trust fund to the St. Joseph County Probate Court without disclosing it.

"After Cichowicz was elected judge, he violated judicial canons that require judges to respect the law, avoid impropriety, promote public confidence in the judiciary, and avoid abusing the prestige of judicial office to advance the private interests of another," the commission wrote in its findings.

Cichowicz is the county's elected probate court judge and has held the office since 2019. The St. Joseph County Probate Court mostly deals with family law and juvenile proceedings and houses the county's Juvenile Justice Center.

The charges against Cichowicz now go before the Indiana Supreme Court, which will decide what, if any, punishment is warranted. Though Cichowicz is not facing criminal charges, he could be suspended or barred form holding judicial office in Indiana.

A member of Cichowicz's staff said the judge was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Donald Lundberg, an attorney representing Cichowitz, did not answer questions from a reporter Tuesday but provided a written statement responding to the allegations.

"Judge Jason Cichowicz successfully and legally obtained private funds to improve his court at no cost to the taxpayer and at no personal benefit to himself," the statement says. "The commission’s own statement of charges correctly asserts that Judge Cichowicz’s interest was in making improvements that would be beneficial to the important work of the St. Joseph Probate Court and the families and children it serves."

Judicial violations

The allegations outlined by the state commission date back to 2015 when Cichowicz was a practicing attorney in South Bend, handling mostly juvenile delinquency cases. The documents say Cichowicz became close with one client he represented for divorce proceedings who had a family trust worth around $10 million.

The client eventually named Cichowicz as his trustee and beneficiary and then as a joint holder on his checking account, all while Cichowicz was still representing the man as an attorney, which was a violation of Indiana's rules on attorney conduct, the commission found.

As a judge, Cichowicz continued to violate the state's ethical policies, the commission alleges, by making purchases for the probate court with the client's assets that he now controlled.

When he was newly elected in early 2019, Cichowicz pushed to build a new courtroom and took a little over $80,000 from his client's nonprofit foundation to pay for the renovation without disclosing the source of the funding to county lawmakers, the documents say.

Then in 2019 and 2020, Cichowicz, acting through the Friends of the St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center, which handles financing for the center, paid nearly $25,000 to R & K Ceramic Tile LLC for repair work to breakrooms in the center. The commission's report states that the owner of R & K Ceramic Tile is Kenneth Cichowicz — the father of Jason Cichowicz.

Similarly in 2020, the report says, Cichowicz paid an automobile company owned by his father around $51,000 for three cars to be used by JJC-affiliated staff.

In total, Cichowicz faces seven counts of violating attorney or judicial conduct policies. According to the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, the judge has 20 days in which to respond to the allegations or to work out a disciplinary settlement.

If the case comes to a hearing, the Indiana Supreme Court will appoint a panel to judge the issue.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: St. Joseph County judge accused of improper financial dealings