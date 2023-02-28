St. Joseph County judges to consider news media bringing cameras to court

Reversing a long-time ban on recording devices in courtrooms, Indiana judges will soon have the power to allow journalists to bring cameras to cover hearings and trials.

The Indiana Supreme Court last week amended the state's code of judicial conduct so that starting May 1, judges can give approval to members of the news media who wish to take photographs or broadcast court proceedings.

The ruling from the state's supreme court comes after a team of five judges gave recording devices a four-month trial run. Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush said the move aims to create more transparency in the state's judicial system.

“This is the culmination of years of work and pilot projects with discussion and evaluation,” Rush said in a written statement. “Trial court judges are in the best position to determine how to balance the importance of transparency while protecting the rights of people involved in a court matter.”

The new rule will come with a few restrictions. Jurors or juveniles under 18 can't be photographed or recorded on video. Only media as defined by state law can request access, including newspapers, recognized press associations, news wires, periodicals and licensed television and radio stations.

St. Joseph County judges react

The amendment by the Indiana Supreme Court puts decisions about media access in the hands of individual judges, who still have wide discretion to not allow cameras and can stop the broadcasting of a hearing or trial at any point.

In St. Joseph County, most judges appear to be taking a cautious approach, with Superior Court Administrator Jennifer Barhydt saying the four felony judges — Chief Judge Elizabeth Hurley, Judge John Marnocha, Judge Jeffrey Sanford and Judge Stephanie Steele — plan to address the new access rules on a case-by-case basis.

“It’ll be on a case-by-case and hearing-by-hearing basis so it won’t be one judge, one set of rules. Every case will be a different consideration," Barhydt said.

In a separate statement provided to a reporter, an assistant to Steele said "After careful consideration of all the competing interests, Judge Steele has decided to continue to disallow cameras and recording devices in the courtroom at this time."

Steele indicated she would continue to livestream her court's proceedings to the Indiana public courts portal website. Throughout the pandemic, most courts in St. Joseph County livestreamed proceedings on the portal, allowing the public to view hearings and trials. However, in recents months, few courts still broadcast on the site.

“We do think that’s gone very well," Barhydt said of proceedings being streamed. "It’s allowed family members who couldn’t be here to be able to watch the hearing online so that’s been very nice. During the pandemic when no one could come in, it was a great tool.”

Barhydt said she plans to meet soon with the felony judges to hear their comments and concerns about allowing video cameras into courtrooms.

Other judges appear more open to the new access rules. Superior Court Judge Cristal Brisco, who typically handles civil cases with a focus on business law, said she is working out the best way to allow recording in her court upon request.

"I welcome the increased transparency and the opportunity to showcase the work of the court," Brisco said in a written statement. "I am evaluating the extent to which video access should be implemented, and how to create a framework for appropriate access that is in the best interest of the litigants and the public."

Prior access

The supreme court rule banning cameras dates back years and it is unclear if cameras were ever allowed in Indiana trial courts. The only exception was for the Indiana Supreme Court, which allowed photography in 1996, according to the Associated Press.

Tribune archives show photographs were allowed inside St. Joseph County courthouses, though not inside the courtrooms themselves, as recently as 2016. Today, cameras are not allowed inside county courthouses except by special permission, though it is unclear when that rule took effect.

The general public has also been prohibited from bringing cell phones to court dating back to 2012, Tribune archives show. Around that time, Judge Marnocha commented that he had recently presided over a murder trial where witness testimony was interrupted three times by cell phones going off in the gallery.

At the time the ban took effect, judges and security personnel said they believed the public bringing cell phones to court exacerbated safety concerns.

