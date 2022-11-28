St. Joseph County officer arrested for driving police cruiser while allegedly drunk

St. Joseph County police cars are shown in this file photo.

SOUTH BEND — A St. Joseph County patrol officer was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly driving a marked police cruiser while intoxicated.

Officer Coty Hoffman's vehicle struck a mailbox near the intersection of Hickory Road and Ethel Avenue. His "speech was slowed" at the time of the accident, officials said. Indiana State Police officers were called in to process the accident scene and arrest, Hoffman, 30. He was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

As of Monday morning, Hoffman has not been formally charged, although Sheriff Bill Redman placed him on "administrative suspension."

At the time of the Hoffman was off-duty but driving his county police vehicle near the 53000 block of Hickory Road — which is just south of Cleveland Road on the northwest side of South Bend — around midnight on Sunday morning, according to a St. Joseph County Police Department press release. It's not clear at this time why Hoffman was driving his cruiser while off duty or where he was coming from.

Coty Hoffman

Hoffman hit a mailbox, the release said, and per the department's protocol for collisions involving police vehicles, he notified his supervisor about the crash. When county police responded to the scene, the on-duty supervisor noticed Hoffman's slurred speech and called for state police to handle the crash investigation.

ISP arrested Hoffman for operating while intoxicated and booked him into the county jail.

In addition to possible criminal charges, Hoffman will also face an internal department investigation that could result in further disciplinary action by the county police department's merit board. He will remain suspended until the internal investigation is complete, the release said.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: St. Joseph County cop arrested for drunk driving in police vehicle