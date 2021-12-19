St. Joseph County police arrest man suspected of fatal shooting at Cheers Pub in Roseland

SOUTH BEND — Michael Allen Miles, 31, of South Bend has been arrested and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Miles' arrest was made in connection with the Dec. 16 shooting of 39-year-old South Bend resident Rolando Saenz, Jr. at Cheers Pub in Roseland. The shooting occurred when Miles and Saenz got involved in a fight at the bar, according to a spokesman for the St. Joseph County Police Department. Police said that Miles allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Saenz in the chest.

