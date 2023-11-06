St. Joseph County Police investigate death of body found on Darden Road trail

SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph County Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was discovered at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6 on the walking trail near the Darden Road bridge.

A neighbor discovered the body while walking early Monday morning and called police.

Upon arrival, county police officers found a deceased body on the trail. County police detectives are currently on scene conducting their investigation into the death.

The county coroner has also been notified, and an autopsy is being scheduled for within the next couple days.

As of Monday afternoon, investigators were not releasing any further information.

A pedestrian bridge parallel to Darden Road crosses the St. Joseph River as it connects two paved trails: the Riverside Trail and the Darden Road trail.

Anyone with information is asked to call county police Detective Santa at 574-235-9569.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Body found on walking trail in South Bend