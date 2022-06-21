St. Joseph County police search massage parlors in human trafficking investigation

The St. Joseph County Police Department announced Monday detectives served search warrants at multiple area massage parlors as part of an investigation into human trafficking and prostitution.

According to a release from the department, four massage parlors and one residence in St. Joseph County were searched Monday, however, no arrests were made and no criminal charges have been filed as of Tuesday.

Investigators interviewed potential suspects, victims and witnesses Monday night and are beginning to work through financial documents obtained by the search warrants. Police say they anticipate updates to the case within the week.

Police did not say what led to the warrants being executed, only that “investigators suspect human trafficking and prostitution have been occurring” at the four businesses.

Officers with the Indiana State Police, the Battle Ground Police Department (north of Fort Wayne) and the Indiana Department of Revenue assisted St. Joseph County Police in carrying out the warrants. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is also helping in the investigation, the release said.

The human trafficking investigation by county police comes as civilian “predator hunter” groups are increasingly active across the state in posing as underage children and conducting “sting” operations they post to social media.

However, many prosecutors and law enforcement officials have said such groups create dangerous situations and can hinder investigations.

Child solicitation cases in Michiana

In the past year, a handful of cases involving child solicitation have come to light in Michiana, though none have alleged a large-scale human trafficking operation.

In September 2021, a Brandywine High School Teacher pleaded guilty to accosting a minor for immoral purposes for sending sexual text messages to someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

A few months later in November of last year, St. Joseph County police arrested Flemming Ryland at a Granger restaurant for attempting to meet up with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl. Ryland pleaded guilty in March to child solicitation and was given three years in prison.

Last month, a South Bend hockey coach was charged in Berrien County for attempting to meet up with an underage girl at a hotel near Niles. Christien Joubert was arrested as part of a sting operation by Berrien County police.

