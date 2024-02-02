St. Joseph County superior court judge position now vacant; applications open

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — The application process to select a new superior court judge in St. Joseph County is now open.

The position became vacant when Judge Cristal C. Brisco (Superior Court 4, Civil Division) was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

The St. Joseph County Judicial Nominating Commission will begin their selection process, requiring all final applications to be submitted by noon Monday, March 4.

Eligible applicants must have a permanent residence within St. Joseph County, be a citizen of the United States and have admittance to the bar of Indiana.

Applications must include a statement of economic interests, a writing sample, a photograph, a physician statement and other materials. Detailed application instructions can be found on the Indiana Judicial Branch's website.

Applicants can submit their materials and letters of recommendation through the Indiana Courts portal.

After initial evaluation, the five most highly qualified candidate applicants will be sent to the Governor for consideration.

Any questions about the application process can be sent to Dave Kuhnz, david.kuhnz@courts.in.gov or by calling 317-233-3018.

