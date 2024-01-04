St. Joseph County's free ride home gets attention from out-of-state

THREE RIVERS – More than a dozen people who may have been too impaired to drive home New Year’s Eve opted for a safe alternative instead.

St. Joseph County Transportation Authority Director Allen Balog said 16 people took advantage of the agency’s New Year’s Eve Free Ride Home.

As its name implies, Free Ride Home is a complimentary service that was available from 7 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

The program started on the eve of 2009 and over the course of the past 15 years has provided a ride to 364 people in St. Joseph County. Its record high ridership was 65, set on the eve of 2020. The fewest number of riders was 12, provided on the eve of 2018.

Balog said there are a few ways to analyze the relatively low number of passengers for 2024.

“On one hand, you could assume people had a designated driver and got home that way,” he said. “Or, you could speculate that people just stayed in and celebrated at home.”

Regardless, Balog said, Free Ride Home would be considered a success if even if only one person used the service. So long as nobody went to jail and nobody was involved in an alcohol-related crash, it was a successful New Year’s Eve in St. Joseph County, Balog noted.

He said seven rides were given by the Sturgis-based bus, while the rest were via the bus positioned in Three Rivers.

Balog said all seven Sturgis-area rides were from private parties. Meanwhile, six of the nine Three Rivers rides involved passengers from the downtown area, he said.

“Both drivers describe their shift as quit, calm and slow,” Balog said. “It started off slow, they got busy between 11 o’clock until 1 o’clock, then it got slow again. It was a quiet night, relatively speaking.”

Passengers contributed $21 in tips.

Balog said he did experience something new this time.

“Early in the evening we started getting some calls from St. Joseph County, Indiana, from people wanting a ride to the casino. I was like ‘What casino? We don’t have a casino in our county,’” he said. “And I actually got two emails from a TV station in South Bend requesting more information. I responded back (Tuesday morning) and told them it appears they didn’t realize this was St. Joseph County, Michigan. How did they not notice the 269 area code?”

Balog said he has no reason to think the agency will discontinue Free Ride Home again Thanksgiving Eve and New Year’s Eve in 2024.

It costs about $800 to conduct Free Ride Home. Most of the cost is covered thanks to nearly a dozen sponsors.

