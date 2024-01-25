St. Joseph Food Program launching capital campaign

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in its over 40 year history, St. Joseph Food Program officials have launched a capital fundraising campaign.

The $1.95 million project will renovate the organization’s building creating more space for volunteers to work, a new dropoff area for donors bringing food, and a new spot for their hydroponic units (machines that help them grow their own fresh vegetables).

“It will help us to serve better and more efficiently and it will take us into the future,” said St. Joseph Food Program executive director Monica Clare.

Clare said they’ve already been able to raise about 70 percent of their goal for the capital campaign. On Wednesday night, they hosted an open house event for people to learn more about the project.

Their pantry serves about 750 families each week

“When Dorothy Johnson was the president of our board she called this the miracle place and we see this all the time here,” said Clare.

She told Local Five News that the need right now for their services is very high. As an example, she said their backpack food assistance program that provides kids with meals on the weekends has 600 percent more clients now than just six years ago.

“Such a good mission, there’s so many people who need food assistance and we’re here to help,” said longtime volunteer Dennis and Sharon Rassel. “Just feels good to do it.”

