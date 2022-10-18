St. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murder

Oct. 17—A St. Joseph man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in a homicide case from August 2021.

Tucker James Autenrieth, 25, pleaded guilty earlier this month in a Buchanan County court to the killing of Santos Jackson on Aug. 16, 2021, in the 700 block of North Ninth Street, according to court documents.

Autenrieth was arrested Aug. 18, 2021, after St. Joseph police found Jackson's body at a house listed as Autenrieth's residence. Officers originally were called to the residence for a check well-being call, where they found blood and cleaning supplies, then after returning with a search warrant found Jackson's body with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the case's probable cause statement.

The sentencing for Autenrieth is 2 p.m. Nov. 22 at the courthouse. In exchange for the guilty plea, his sentence was capped at 20 years in prison, according to court documents.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.