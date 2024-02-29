St. Joseph teen seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Feb. 28—An 18-year-old sustained serious injuries after being ejected from a motorcycle during a crash Tuesday in Holt County, three miles south of Forest City, Missouri.

Austin D. St. Ama, 18, of St. Joseph, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 159 at about 12:45 p.m. when a deer entered the roadway. St. Ama attempted to avoid the deer and the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja began to skid, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle.

He traveled off the north side of the roadway before returning to the highway, overturning and skidding down an embankment. St. Ama was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by a private party for medical treatment.

St. Ama was wearing a helmet, according to the report.