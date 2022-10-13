St. Joseph woman charged with fraud in federal case

Oct. 13—A St. Joseph woman was charged with four counts of fraud Wednesday in federal court.

Brooke Stewart, 38, was charged with theft of government funds after filing false claims for unemployment benefits, using the names and personal information of incarcerated individuals in Missouri and elsewhere, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Through a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act program (the "Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensations"), certain individuals receiving unemployment benefits could receive an additional $600 weekly.

Stewart filed for benefits through this program for four separate ineligible individuals to receive Missouri or enhanced unemployment benefits. The amount of federal money lost is alleged to be $78,858.

The release said charges are accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Stewart will head to trial, where a federal trial jury will determine the verdict.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.