St. Jude hospital worker shot to death, then car flees, Tennessee cops say. 2 arrested

A hospital researcher was shot and killed, leading investigators on a search for suspects who fled the scene in a white car, Tennessee police say.

A 32-year-old man, Alexander Bulakhov, was shot in downtown Memphis at about 7:54 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, according to a Nov. 13 Memphis Police Department news release on X, formerly known as Twitter. The suspects, who were in a white Toyota Camry, fled before police could detain them, officials said.

While out walking with his daughter and wife, Bulakhov was approached by a man with a gun and a ski mask, according to court documents obtained by The Commerical Appeal. The man asked for “property,” and Bulakhov gave him his wallet, but the man pointed the gun at Bulakhov’s wife and demanded more, according to The Commericial Appeal.

The encounter turned into a deadly altercation when Bulakhov tried to protect his wife, The Commerical Appeal reported, and the man’s gun went off and hit Bulakhov.

Bulakhov, who was in critical condition after the shooting, was sent to Regional One Health for medical treatment, police said. He died from his injuries.

Bulakhov was an employee at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, local media outlets reported. A LinkedIn profile under the same name said Bulakhov was a postdoctoral researcher at St. Jude since July.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis did not respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

A day after the shooting, at about 3:50 pm., officers located the white sedan north of where the shooting occurred, police said. Two suspects were arrested, police said: 23-year-old Marious Ward and 22-year-old Brandy Rucker.

The shooting suspects’ car was found north of where the 32-year-old man was shot in downtown Memphis, police say. McClatchy News

Their charges, according to the release, include first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and using a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The Memphis Police Department declined to comment further on the case or subsequent arrests to McClatchy News.

Ward and Rucker did not have bond posted as of Nov. 14, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office jail records. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 15, jail records show.

