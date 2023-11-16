St. Kolbe-Puckett Center to stop seeing patients

Nov. 15—In the hallway of the treatment center he helped start, Mark Puckett looks at the photos of overdose victims and sees a story behind each one.

"When they first come in here, they're absolutely broken," the co-founder of the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing said. "The thing that people need to understand is, there's not a certain person that's a drug addict. We have patients from 18 to 80, from every walk of life, every facet of life. So anybody can be battling addiction."

Now they will battle those addictions elsewhere. The St. Kolbe-Puckett Center will stop seeing patients on Dec. 1.

"That was one of the hardest decisions because when we started this, our goal was to help anybody and everybody that needed help, whether they had the ability to pay or not," Puckett said.

Puckett founded the facility in 2017 after his son died of a drug overdose. He said St. Kolbe-Puckett has seen 450 patients since then, but funding has not kept up with the demands of an opioid addiction crisis that has not let up. It takes about $150,000 a year to operate the center, which offers peer-support specialists and access to medically assisted treatment.

Puckett said the center will remain open at its Downtown location and will serve the community through Narcan distribution, family healing groups and Narcotics Anonymous meetings. But about 160 patients will have to transition to different providers to continue their treatment.

"It's gotten to the point where financially we can't stay open anymore," Puckett said. "It's sad because you don't want to see anybody lose a family member. You don't want to see a family have to go through what my family went through and continues to go through on a daily basis."

Drug-related deaths have declined in the community this year because of access to Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

That's good news, Puckett said, but it also causes some to overlook the reality that an addiction problem still rages. He estimates that the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center gets eight to 10 calls a week from patients who are looking to start the long road to recovery.

The effort, he said, was worth it for the ones who made it. He recalls a conversation with one patient's 6-year-old daughter.

"She turns around and looks at me and says, 'My mom knows how to smile,'" Puckett said. "This little girl had never seen her mom smile until she got into recovery."

