St. Landry School Board to discuss COVID relief funds in 'retreat' following tax failures

St. Landry Parish School Board members seem to agree there is no better time than now to have a long conversation about District finances.

There were no objections from the Board Thursday night when Board president Albert Hayes suggested that it might soon be appropriate for the Board to discuss at length how to spend the remaining federal dollars allocated for St. Landry in 2023-24.

“We lost the (March 26 property tax) election and the problems that we have could have been solved. Those problems still exist,” Hayes told board members before the start of the regular meeting.

At some point Hayes said it will be prudent for board members to convene into a meeting in other than their regular location. These meetings in the past have usually been labeled as “retreats,” where board members gather to discuss a number of pending issues without taking any official action.

St. Landry Parish School Board president Albert Hayes reviews information during a Monday committee meeting. Board member Mary Ellen Donatto is seen at right.

The dates, locations and times of these retreats have usually been advertised publicly in order to avoid violating the state open meetings law. Agendas however are not always included when the retreat announcements are advertised.

Hayes on Thursday night provided an obvious clue to what will be the primary topic of the next retreat he will call within the next few weeks.

“We need to meet and meet soon to discuss and to strategize about these ESSER II and ESSER III funds that are still available for equitable distribution around the parish. I will be contacting you about having a retreat,” Hayes added.

What’s Left to Spend

Finance Director Tressa Miller told the Board on March 28 that the District has collected $5.9 million so far in 2022 in property taxes. Another $9.82 million since July 1 has received in sales tax revenues, according to a finance report presented by Miller.

The District’s operating year ends June 30 and after voters last month rejected spending a projected $150 million in property taxes to build four new lower elementary schools and another $662,000 annually for athletic facility improvements, board members are turning to Phases 2 and 3 of Elementary and Secondary School Relief funding for help with maintenance and construction.

Story continues

Board members have agreed to spend $28.2 for COVID-relief issues from the remaining ESSER II revenues, while school officials have said $7 million in Phase I revenues have been spent.

Another $15 million has been proposed for helping the reconstruction of Port Barre and Palmetto elementary schools, but board members are arguing whether that expenditure is really necessary.

Last year the Board was told the District should receive about $111 million in ESSER revenues.

What Board Members Are Saying

In a separate interview Finance Chairman Josh Boudreaux said board members shouldn’t have been surprised by the outcome of the March 26 election.

“The problem the public seems to have with the Board right now and the administration is trust. Of all the calls that I got from my constituents about the tax, I think only five of them were for (the tax),” Boudreaux added.

Boudreaux said many in the public weren’t happy when just two weeks before the election, board members were being asked to consider approving five new administrative positions that could have cost the District about $500,000 annually.

“Our financial situation before the tax was in a way engulfed in a perfect storm. Things hit all at once in regard to the cost of living, fuel prices and the state of the economy overall,” Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux said that he is still optimistic that the District can circumvent any pending financial problems.

Possibly Boudreaux said that combining more elementary schools could be a way to save maintenance funding.

Board member Myron Guillory said in another interview that he is disappointed the public did not vote to raise annual teachers’ salaries as another part of the tax proposition.

“People don’t like the word tax and what has been going on with the economy certainly didn’t help. All that is left for us to do at this point is move on and see where we can better utilize spending the money that we have, keeping in mind that our kids come first,” said Guillory.

This article originally appeared on Opelousas Daily World: St. Landry School Board to discuss COVID relief funds after taxes fail