St. Landry schools hoping to finish the budget year without financial hard times

St. Landry Parish School officials are cautiously predicting what they hope is a break- even operating budget as the District enters the final three months of the current fiscal year.

Nothing has happened to substantially change the current budgetary prediction for the District made several months ago by Finance Director Tressa Miller.

Miller told school board members last year that 2021-22 would represent a somewhat meager general fund balance. Miller repeated that narrative last week as she discussed an updated financial situation for the school system.

St. Landry Parish School Board Finance Director Tressa Miller, left, listens as auditor Casey Ardoin provides the 2021 annual audit to school board members.

“I think that if nothing happens at this point we will have enough (revenue) to get us through the rest of the year. We usually budget for about $1 million in expenses for each month and hopefully nothing will happen between now and the end of the year for us to experience hard times,” Miller told a Finance Committee.

Miller’s monthly revenue and expenses statement for operations reflected a $1.797 million operating fund balance on Feb. 28.

The District has already collected $5.9 million in property taxes for 2022 according to Miller.

Sales tax collections in a separate Finance Committee report have remained strong since the start of the budgetary year on July 1.

However the sales tax revenues for 2021-22 ($9.824 million) may not reach the $14 million the District collected in sales taxes last fiscal year, projections indicate.

Parish sales taxes dedicated for District revenues increased by at least 14 percent over the same months of the previous year during August, September and December.

Small increases were experienced during every other month of the budgetary year except November when sale tax revenues dropped by 6.92 percent, the report indicates.

The District budgeted $106.7 million for total revenues in 2021-22. So far the Finance Committee report shows $76.3 million of that projected amount has been collected.

Expectations for local revenues were projected to be $29.6 million and the District has received $24.46 million of that money, the report shows.

Federal revenues from ESSER

St. Landry is still expected to collect during the next two budgetary years what remains of approximately $111 million in federal Elementary and Secondary Education emergency relief funding that has been allocated for the District.

Curriculum Director Angela Cassimere said $7 million of the ESSER Phase 1 revenues have been spent for COVID prevention, while the Finance Committee also approved spending $28.2 million for facility maintenance improvements from ESSER Phase 2 money.

There is also a Phase 3 for ESSER revenues and board members at this time are debating how to spend that amount.

Board members who spoke during Finance Committee presentations for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 projects say they are uncertain about meeting state deadlines for spending the ESSER federal dollars which are allocated and monitored by state officials.

Cassimere said the District will spend money for the projects and then will receive reimbursements by federal and state officials if deadlines are properly met.

Board member Kyle Boss said school board members should perhaps meet again in a retreat in order to discern the intricacies involved with spending the remainder of ESSER money and just when deadlines need to be met.

“What is obvious right now is that we need to move as quickly as we can. One deadline (for ESSER 2) is in September of 2023 and another is in September of 2024,” said board member Myron Guillory.

This article originally appeared on Opelousas Daily World: St. Landry schools hopes to end the year without financial challenges