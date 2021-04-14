St. Lawrence County grand jury activity

Apr. 14—CANTON — Grand juries impaneled in St. Lawrence County Court over the last month handed up several indictments against defendants charged with crimes related to controlled substances, burglary, contempt, rape and child sexual act cases.

The following grand jury indictments were filed April 8:

Gregory James, 50, of Heuvelton, is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, a felony, and two counts of petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

The indictment charges on or about Oct. 28, he unlawfully entered a Main Street building in Ogdensburg and stole property. The second counts of burglary and petit larceny stem from a similar incident Oct. 30, at the same Main Street building.

Robert Bernard, 55, of Winthrop, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and one count of first-degree incest, all felonies.

The indictment charges during the summer of 2012, he subjected a related child to sexual contact and engaged in a sexual act orally or anally. The child was younger than 11 years old at the time, according to the indictment.

Timothy Wilson, 49, of Massena, is charged with 10 counts each of possessing a sexual performance by a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

The indictment charges on or about July 1, he possessed and either produced, directed or promoted 10 distinct images depicting minors engaging in sexual conduct. Some were younger than 17 years old, and others were younger than 16, according to the indictment.

The following grand jury indictments were filed April 1:

Arric L. Hunter, 46, of Heuvelton, is charged with first-degree rape, a felony.

The indictment charges on or about Feb. 5, Hunter forced a 14-year-old to have sexual intercourse with him.

Hunter was arrested by state police Feb. 8 on charges of second-degree rape, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree menacing.

At the time, police alleged the incident occurred at about 8 a.m. Feb. 5, and that Hunter menaced the victim with a knife. He was remanded without bail to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, where he is still being held.

The following grand jury indictments were filed March 26:

Raymond Jock, 30, of Ogdensburg, is charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

The indictment charges on or about Oct. 1, he was in possession of methamphetamine and at least two items of laboratory equipment and at least two precursors to manufacture methamphetamine.

Mr. Jock was additionally indicted with James Testani, 63, of Ogdensburg, each charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

The indictment charges on or about Oct. 15, the pair was in possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials.

Nelson Feliz, 22, of North Lawrence, Schulyer Mitchell, 22, a county jail inmate, Richard Schwartfigure, 26, a county jail inmate, Catherine Martin, 30, of Massena, and Sage Schwartfigure, 18, of Potsdam, were indicted in connection with an Aug. 28 burglary at a West Main Street residence in Norfolk.

Mr. Feliz is charged with first-degree burglary. Mr. Mitchell is charged with three counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree assault, both felonies.

Mr. Feliz, Mr. Mitchell and an unidentified third defendant, whose indictment has been sealed, are alleged to have entered the residence at about 5 p.m., with Mr. Mitchell later returning at about 11 p.m. with the Schwartfigures and Ms. Martin.

Richard and Sage Schartfigure are each charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree assault.

Ms. Martin is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary.

The assault charges against the Schwartfigures and Mr. Mitchell stem from the alleged physical injury of a person at the residence.

Kenneth Reese, 30, and Casey Sharlow, 30, both county jail inmates, and Wendi Clouthier, 45, of Ogdensburg, were indicted in connection with an Oct. 19 drug investigation in Ogdensburg.

Mr. Reese is charged with second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.

Ms. Sharlow is charged with fourth-degree conspiracy, a felony, for allegedly intending to engage in the criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Ms. Clouthier is charged with first-degree criminal nuisance, a felony, for allegedly providing a place for the unlawful sale of controlled substances.

