St. Lawrence County grand jury activity for April
May 4—CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up April 29 in St. Lawrence County Court:
Timothy J. LaLonde, 43, of Ogdensburg, is charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while ability impaired by drugs, both felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges on April 17 in Ogdensburg, Mr. LaLonde was driving with a suspended or revoked license while under the influence of drugs. The indictment further alleges he stole property in the city that day.
John Farina, 55, of Gouverneur, is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.
The indictment charges on Dec. 12 in Ogdensburg, Mr. Farina, also known as John Lewis, possessed at least one substance containing methamphetamine, unlawfully possessed a rifle and was driving with at least three suspensions.
Jason R. Menard, 42, of Ogdensburg, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges on Dec. 8 in the town of Lisbon, Mr. Menard possessed metal knuckles and methamphetamine.
State police arrested Mr. Menard, a passenger in a vehicle stopped for having an inadequate exhaust, during a traffic stop on Route 68.
Jesse L. Anson, 40, of Richville, is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and third-degree auto stripping, a misdemeanor.
The indictment charges on Nov. 11 in the town of DeKalb, Mr. Anson was in possession of stolen motor vehicle and intentionally defaced part of the vehicle.
Mr. Anson was arrested on the charges by St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies, who alleged he was in possession of a stolen 1995 Ford Mustang, located at his residence, and that he stripped the vehicle and removed its vehicle identification number.
The following grand jury indictments were handed up April 22:
Ricky Hughes, 56, of Ogdensburg, is charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
The indictment charges on Oct. 18 in Ogdensburg, Mr. Hughes possessed at least two lab components to make methamphetamine.
Jarred A. Wells, 40, of Ogdensburg, is charged with felony driving while intoxicated.
The indictment charges on Oct. 24 in the town of Oswegatchie, Mr. Wells drove while under the influence of alcohol, with the charge elevated to a felony for having previously been convicted of DWI in the last 10 years.