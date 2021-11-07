St. Lawrence County grand jury indicts four on assault, weapons charges

Nov. 7—CANTON — A grand jury handed up indictments against four people Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court.

Kevin Asti, 29, and Maxwell Newvine, 17, both of Gouverneur, are each charged with first- and second-degree assault, felonies, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors. Mr. Asti is additionally charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.

The indictment alleges that on May 2, 2021, the pair used a machete to cause serious physical injury to another person, and acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the welfare of a child younger than 17 years old.

Mr. Asti and Mr. Newvine are alleged to have acted in concert with one another.

Arthur D. Knowles, 57, of Gouverneur, is charged with first- and second-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The indictment alleges that on May 21, Mr. Knowles used a machete to cause serious physical injury to another person.

Caleb J. Serrano, 28, of Edwards, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

The indictment alleges that on Oct. 8, 2020, Mr. Serrano possessed at least 10 grams of methamphetamine as well as a Taurus revolver firearm.