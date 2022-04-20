St. Lawrence County Legislator Arquiett gets 3 years' probation for DWI, no jail time

Apr. 20—BOMBAY — A St. Lawrence County legislator who collided with a family of three while intoxicated will spend the next three years on probation and will serve no jail time.

Anthony J. Arquiett, 56, was sentenced in Bombay Town Court on Tuesday. In addition to the probation, he was ordered to pay $900 in fines and surcharges. He is required to use an ignition interlock on his vehicle for one year. He is also required to attend one session of a victim impact panel, and complete the state Department of Motor Vehicles' Impaired Driver Program.

The presentence report from the Franklin County Probation Department recommended Arquiett serve 60 days in the Franklin County jail. However, the court didn't impose any jail time.

Arquiett was charged by St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Dec. 4 with misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: cocaine. He was arrested after he collided with another vehicle and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.16%, twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

The family hit by Arquiett later released a statement saying they suffered minor injuries. Arquiett was also charged with possessing two small baggies containing 2.5 grams of cocaine and two dextroamphetamine sulfate pills, a generic stimulant usually prescribed to treat ADHD. His guilty plea in January satisfied all of the counts against him.

"Throughout the entire time I represented Mr. Arquiett, he expressed severe remorse for what happened. I think he feels bad about the injuries he caused," said attorney Edward F. Narrow, who represented Arquiett throughout the case. "His regret was sincere and he's taking every step available to become a successful probationer."

Arquiett, a Democrat representing the 13th Legislative District covering parts of Massena, Brasher and Lawrence, is not seeking reelection in November.