St. Lawrence County Legislature chair says board may discuss addressing Arquiett's guilty plea

Jan. 13—CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators chair says the board will discuss how to address a legislator's recent guilty plea to a driving while intoxicated charge.

Anthony J. Arquiett, D-Helena, entered the plea in Bombay Town Court Tuesday. St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police on Dec. 4 charged him with misdemeanor DWI, felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and failure to keep right. The plea satisfied all charges against him. Sentencing is set for 3 p.m. April 5.

Reached by phone Wednesday morning, Mr. Arquiett declined to comment, citing advice from his attorney.

Legislative Chair William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, said the board may discuss how to address Mr. Arquiett's plea during its Jan. 24 Services Committee meeting.

"We have several options available to us as a board. We may wish to wait for the sentencing ... it is still an open case," Mr. Sheridan said. "We may choose to refer the matter to the county ethics panel. Another option to us is a resolution of condemnation for his actions. I can't speculate at this time what action the board wishes to take."

According to acting Franklin County District Attorney Jonathan J. Miller, the state is not seeking incarceration at April's sentencing, but a term of probation and restitution, based on the court's recommendations. The probation term, through Franklin County's probation department, would be for no more than three years.

Additionally, Mr. Arquiett needs to complete a victim impact panel, an impaired driver program, and will have his license suspended for six months. He'll be required to have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle.

Mr. Miller said Mr. Arquiett is taking part in a treatment program through St. Joseph's Addiction Treatment in Malone.