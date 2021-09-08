St. Lawrence County Police Activity for Sep. 7

Sep. 8—Christopher Lanning was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies with petit larceny on Monday. According to the police, the arrest follows an incident on Aug. 18, when Mr. Lanning allegedly drove off from Chip's store in Hannawa Falls before paying $24.98 in gas. Police said Mr. Lanning was issued an appearance ticket to Pierrepont Town Court and is scheduled to answer the charge at a later date.

Rebecca L. Covey, 49, of Watertown, was charged on Monday by St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, as well as second-degree harassment.

According to police, on Aug. 28, Ms. Covey was involved in a physical altercation in the town of Pitcairn with the victim, whom she struck in the head with her fist in the presence of a child. Ms. Covey is set to appear in the Town of Pitcairn Court at a later date, and a stay away order of protection was issued to the victim.

Larissa M. Carlin, 31, of Lisbon, was charged on Saturday by St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

According to police, Ms. Carlin was found to have methamphetamine and fentanyl following a traffic stop in the town of DeKalb. Ms. Carlin was ordered to appear in the Town of DeKalb Court at a later date.

Jeffrey J. Cota, 53, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Mark S. Durham Jr., 28, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Saturday with driving while ability impaired. According to police, he was arrested on 300 Blk Morris Street following a complaint.

Brenton Michael LaRue, 31, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. According to police, he was arrested following a complaint at 331 State Street.

Sierra R. Herbick, 33, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Saturday with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Story continues

Conrad A. LaRock, 38, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Sunday with bench warrant and resisting arrest.

Joshua M. Frajda, 34, was charged by Ogdensburg Police on Sunday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, and at least six traffic violations.

According to police, Mr. Frajda was arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Greene and Judson streets.

Murphy Martin, 61, of Colton, was charged by state police on Sept. 1 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, in the town of Colton.

Brittany M. Snyder, 27, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police on Friday with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, in the city of Ogdensburg.

Michael A. Coleman, 19, of Chateaugay, was charged by state police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property of firearms, a felony, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, in the town of Oswegatchie.

Joshua U. Henderson, 32, of Massena, was charged by state police on Aug. 31 with aggravated criminal contempt, a felony.

Michael C. Piseck, 26, of Barneveld, was charged by state police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated, and aggravated DWI per se, both misdemeanors, in the town of Oswegatchie.

Joshua C. Hanna, 33, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police on Sunday in Ogdensburg with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Michael S. Burns, 45, of Richville, was charged by state police on Sunday in Gouverneur with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Matthew A. LaRock, 34, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police on Sunday with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, in the town of Hermon.