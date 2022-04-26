St. Lawrence County police activity for April 25

Apr. 26—CANTON — Travis M. Judware, 30, of Russell, was arrested by state police on April 22 for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Timothy A. Mills, 53, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by state police on April 23 in the town of Oswegatchie for five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Michelle M. Mills, 49, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by state police on April 23 in the town of Oswegatchie for five counts of criminal purchase of a weapon, a felony, as well as five counts of first-degree failure to safely store firearms, a misdemeanor.

Isaiah P. Foote, 22, of Hermon, was arrested by state police on April 23 in the town of Canton for first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least .08 of one percent, both misdemeanors.

Torrey R. Jackson, 35, of Massena, was arrested by state police on April 24 in the town of Stockholm for second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

David C. Burcume, 40, of Canton, was arrested by state police on April 23 in the village of Massena for petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Melissa J. Barber, 39, of Norfolk, was arrested by state police on April 23 for second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.