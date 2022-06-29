St. Lawrence County police officers train at Edwards-Knox for school shooting

Jun. 29—EDWARDS — More than 100 St. Lawrence County law enforcement officers, dispatchers, fire and EMS responders are training for an active school shooting scenario at Edwards-Knox Central.

The four-day event, which runs through today, is aimed at preparing police for responding to an active shooter at a rural elementary school where backup could be 10 minutes or more away.

Members of the local press were invited Wednesday, the third day of the training, to observe the live-fire active shooter drill and attend a "tabletop exercise" that followed where trainees, trainers, school administrators and teachers shared ideas and talked about what they've learned.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said the training took "months and months" to plan because of the number of personnel involved. The timing, just over a month after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and two adults were murdered, is coincidental.

Mr. Bigwarfe said sheriff deputies are doing the active shooter training course alongside everyone from Homeland Security agents to municipal officers to Department of Environmental Conservation police. That's because given St. Lawrence County's size, those may be the closest officers to answer an active shooter call.

"With a rural county as big as we are, [backup] could be sheriff's department, state troopers, environmental conservation, HSI agents," he said. "It's a regular training where all agencies are invited ... so the tactics and how we respond, everyone is on the same page."

The active shooter training course takes only a few minutes from start to finish. Officers arrive at a rear door in pairs in a sheriff's patrol car. They are armed with training rifles and pistols, and wear protective headgear because of the wax training rounds that are fired at them. St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies arriving to an actual shooting scene have access to floorplans of each school in the county via the computers in their patrol vehicles. They also would have access to keys to get into each building. In the training exercise, they don't know how many shooters are inside when they start, which mimics a likely scenario during a real-life shooting. The trainees enter the eerily quiet building and start looking for doors that are unlocked, and then clear those rooms. The silence is only occasionally broken by the two trainees communicating with each other. Part of the course has the trainees find a state corrections officer role-playing a school resource officer who's been shot and wounded. A training officer further on in the course at a random time fires a starting pistol. The officers doing the course are trained to head toward gunshots before anything else, but they have to be careful because they don't know exactly where the shots are coming from.

Story continues

Later on, they find other law enforcement personnel portraying the shooters and have to shoot back at them. The training ends when the "shooters" are down or in some way neutralized. Afterward, the officers doing the drill have their tactics critiqued by training officers who observed the run.

Undersheriff Sean P. O'Brien said the course is designed to put the officers doing the training under stress, so it as closely as possible simulates a real school shooting.

"It's really intense," he said. "There's all this energy, all this adrenaline flowing."

Their training helmets partially mute their hearing and gives them tunnel vision. That's another stressor they have to deal with in the training run. In a real active shooter situation, they wouldn't wear headgear like that, but may have on a tactical helmet and goggles, the undersheriff said.

A school with an active shooter would first be designated by police as "hot."

After threats are neutralized, police would set up what they call a "warm zone." That would mean other officers who have responded would be outside setting up a secure perimeter.

Inside, police would be going room to room looking for anyone who may have been wounded. EMS would be at a designated triage area. From there, they would transport the most severely injured to a hospital, with police recording each victim's name and date of birth. It's also possible that police outside would have to establish a landing zone for an emergency flight helicopter.

After the wounded are taken away, police would start the process of evacuating students. Parents would not be allowed near the school, and directed to a secure area just for them with police giving them regular updates. Students would be bussed out of the school to a separate secure area, with police taking the names and birthdates of each one. From there, they would be sent to the area for parents to be reunited.

The reality of an actual school shooting is that students with no injuries would likely be locked inside their classrooms for hours. Edwards-Knox Superintendent of Schools Erin E. Woods said their district safety plan instructs teachers, in the event of a shooting, to lock the door and huddle the students in a corner of the classroom that isn't visible from windows.

"If this happens at, say, 2 o'clock, you could be in there until 10 p.m. or midnight," Mr. O'Brien said to some Edwards-Knox teachers who attended the roundtable discussion. "It's going to be several hours."

The prolonged time is because police have to search "every nook and cranny for anything the size of a basketball" before it's safe to fully evacuate the building, the undersheriff said.

Mr. O'Brien had some sobering words for the teachers, telling them that in the moment of a shooting, they individually will have to decide: "fight, flight, or hide."

"Your physical abilities, your mental abilities — these are conversations you've got to have with yourself. Everyone has a different breaking point," he said. "It's not going to be easy. This is a traumatic event you hopefully never have face. And it's going to be life-altering."

Also participating was St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputy Zachary M. Montroy, who is assigned to Edwards-Knox as a school resource officer. He said if a school shooting were to happen on his watch, he's willing to die in the line of duty.

"At least I'd have been doing what I was supposed to do," he said.

There was talk among tabletop discussion participants about whether or not a lone officer would enter a school with an active shooter, or wait for backup.

"Every law enforcement agency has their own policies and procedures. I can tell you, from a sheriff's office perspective, they're going to go in by themselves," he said.

Ogdensburg Police Sgt. Ryan H. Polniak was there participating as a training officer. He also said he is prepared to face a shooter or shooters on his own.

"I live a mile from [Lisbon Central School]. I'm going in," he said, adding that all of the Ogdensburg city officers have easy access to keys for all of the city school district buildings.

Ms. Woods said she's grateful for the partnership with the sheriff's office that has Deputy Montroy assigned to the district. He was there part-time for the 2021-22 year, and will be there every day for 2022-23. She added that she's glad to be able to offer the building to police for the training exercises.

"We're hopeful to be able to do this as often as possible," she said. It's just been an eye-opener for me."

"In the north country, it's second nature to trust everybody," Ms. Woods said, adding that some of that trust can mean simple things like propping open exterior school doors, which may appear harmless but actually presents a safety risk. "I don't want the place to feel like a prison. We can't get complacent."

She followed along and observed one of the active shooter training runs and described that experience as "extremely unsettling."

"The reality is, it could be a matter of time in any of our districts," she said.