St. Lawrence County students say 'enough is enough' during March for Our Lives

Jun. 12—POTSDAM — The March for Our Lives rally in Ives Park on Saturday began with a fiery speech from Potsdam High School senior Jay S. Baycura.

"Today we are here to take a stand," he said, "gun violence will no longer reign supreme."

"Enough is enough!" he shouted. "As students, we walk into school each day with various concerns. These concerns should be about a lost book report or a late assignment."

"It should never, ever be for fear of our lives."

He then handed the microphone to Canton High School students Emma M. Gainey and Peyton E. Taylor.

"In 2022, there have been 18,725 deaths caused by gun violence in the United States," they said. "How are students expected to focus on school work while they are busy planning escape routes and thinking of ways to protect themselves from an active shooter?"

The rally attracted a crowd of more than 100 people protesting the plague of gun violence nationwide, and the recent massacres in Buffalo, Ulvade, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On May 14 at a Buffalo Tops supermarket, a white man from the Southern Tier who had published a white supremacy manifesto drove to the store with the goal of killing Black people, police investigators have said. He used a semiautomatic rifle. Ten Black people were killed, and three other people were injured.

Ten days later, 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The gunman also used a semiautomatic rifle.

Eight days after that on June 1, a gunman killed four people at the Natalie Building, part of Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He, too, was armed with a semiautomatic rifle.

"I was crushed by the shooting in Buffalo," said Laurie K. Lavine, who helped organize the Potsdam march. "I couldn't believe this was happening again. Then 10 days later, when the Robb Elementary School shooting happened in Uvalde, I was in absolute despair."

Ms. Lavine said she knew it wasn't enough just to cry. She had to take action because, in her eyes, doing nothing would amount to an additional crime.

"I kept looking for someone else to start a March for Our Lives in Potsdam, and I didn't see anything, so I just decided to do it," she said.

March for Our lives is an organization founded by survivors of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. It is dedicated to ending gun violence, and has local chapters across the country.

Ms. Lavine said the purpose of the rally in Potsdam was to spread awareness, fuel policy decisions at the federal level and register voters. At the event, there was a voter registration booth. Organizers also gave out blue T-shirts that said "March for Our Lives," with optional $10 donations for the March for Our Lives organization. Most of the people in attendance were wearing the shirt.

After the speakers were finished in Ives Park, everyone marched to the Post Office a few blocks away on Elm Street. On the way, Mr. Baycura led chants of "No more silence, end gun violence!"

At the Post Office, the names of victims from the Tops Friendly Markets shooting in Buffalo were read aloud. Afterward, everyone marched to the front of Potsdam High School, where the names of victims from the Uvalde and Tulsa shootings were read.

The group then returned to Ives Park.