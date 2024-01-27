St. Louis Aquarium will name parasite after your ex, feed it on Valentine’s Day

ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Perhaps you’re looking for a creative way to move past that former special someone in your life. The St. Louis Aquarium has quite an interesting opportunity.

The aquarium recently launched a fundraiser called “Love Bites.” The fundraiser aims to support conservation and education programs at the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation.

It’s also a subtle chance to get back at your ex. From now through noon on Valentine’s Day, the aquarium will collect $5, $10, and $25 donations. The aquarium says anyone who donates will have an opportunity to name a vegetable, mealworm or cricket after “your not-so-special someone.”

The vegetables, mealworms and crickets will then be fed to several animals at the aquarium. These

Donors will also receive a digital Valentine’s Day card showing their support for the Love Bites Fundraiser. All proceeds will benefit the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation.

