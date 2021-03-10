St. Louis-area woman sentenced for infant's starvation death

·1 min read

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis-area woman accused of starving her 2-month-old son to death has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Makayla Hill, 27, of Bridgeton, was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of child endangerment in the 2018 death of her son, Samuel Williamson Jr., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Hill was given credit for more than two years of jail time already served.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge.

In September 2018, Bridgeton police were called to a hotel where Hill was living with the infant and a toddler. The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital, and an autopsy showed the 6-pound (2.7 kilogram) infant died of severe malnutrition. Authorities said Hill failed to feed the baby for about 12 hours before she found him unresponsive.

Records show the baby had received treatment several times at St. Louis-area hospitals prior to his death with symptoms of being severely underweight and vomiting blood.

Hill's lawyer had planned to have an expert witness testify that the baby had a rare congenital disorder that could have caused him to reject nourishment and not cry when hungry or thirsty.

Recommended Stories

  • Police seek man after NJ slaying, 4 found dead at NM airport

    Authorities on Wednesday searched for a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage. Sean Lannon, 47, was considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities said. The U.S. Marshals Service was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

  • The Best Tweets About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview

    These reactions are spot-on.

  • Firefighter Rappels Down Cliffside To Rescue Fallen Puppy

    The San Francisco Fire Department used the rescue as an opportunity to remind people to be safe as you walk your dog.

  • The Bachelor recap: Suite and sour

    Matt has Fantasy Suite dates with Michelle, Bri, and Rachael, but not before sitting down for an intensely emotional conversation with his estranged father.

  • Florida Driver Who Flipped Car Avoiding Couch on Interstate to Have Ticket Rescinded

    A driver in Florida who was issued a $166 citation after crashing her car while avoiding a couch on the interstate will likely have the ticket rescinded.

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to his Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet: “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Jim Crow in a suit and tie’: Outrage grows over Georgia’s new bills to restrict voting access

    Bills would reduce weekend voting , end automatic registration, and make it illegal to give food and water to voters waiting in line

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Coronavirus: India hunts for new strains as Covid wave looms

    India is scaling up efforts to find new variants before they could wreak havoc in the community.

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • MyPillow guy planning to launch his own social media network

    Platform will allow anyone to ‘start telling it like it is again, says Trump ally

  • Trump says Republican donations should come directly to him as battle for funds with GOP steps up

    Former president’s lawyers have demanded GOP stop using his name and image on fundraising media

  • There are a few arguably ethical ways to jump the COVID-19 vaccination line

    Unless you live in Alaska, there are rules for who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not every state enforces those rules — see: Texas — but there's a general consensus that the elderly, frontline health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions should have first access to the limited doses of vaccine. Still, medical ethicists say there are a few kosher ways people can get vaccinated before they are deemed eligible. One way is by volunteering to help other people get vaccinated. "As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in so vaccination sites run smoothly," The Associated Press reports. "In return for their work, they're often given a shot." "The volunteers we're talking about at registration centers are people who are part of the public health effort," Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, tells AP. "They are performing a crucial role," just like the paid vaccination workers who are inoculated without question. Besides, "there would be easier ways to game the system," she said, "if that was really your goal." The other ethically defensible way to jump the line is to bare your arm for COVID-19 shots that would otherwise be thrown away, often after people don't show up for their appointments. Hunting down a "leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore," The New York Times reports, but a nonprofit startup called Dr. B is aiming to connect expiring doses with people who can drop everything to get vaccinated. "Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines don't go to waste," the Times reports. The goal is "to be intentional and to be equitable," Dr. Shikha Jain at the University of Chicago tells the Times, but if people are offered a last-minute vaccine shot, "that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else." Line-jumping isn't great, but "overall, we are trying to achieve herd immunity and a shot in an arm is good for the entire community," an Austin Public Health spokesperson tells The Texas Tribune. Still, certain groups need the vaccine more, so maybe "instead of jumping the line, help a senior sign up for the vaccine." More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • London police arrested one of their own officers on suspicion of murder after the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman

    Sarah Everard was last seen in security footage walking home from a friend's flat in Clapham, south London, at 9:30 p.m. on March 3.

  • An Idaho man who 'thought the virus would disappear' after the election now has long COVID and will need oxygen for the rest of his life

    Paul Russell told the Idaho Statesman: "I was one of those jackasses who thought the virus would disappear the day after the election."

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.

  • Even though Texas' mask mandate has ended, people can still be arrested if they violate a business' mask policy, according to Houston's police chief

    Texans who violate businesses' mask policies can be arrested for "criminal trespass," Houston's police chief, Art Acevedo, said.

  • I tried every sandwich at Chick-fil-A and ranked them all from worst to best

    From grilled and spicy to crispy and mild, I tasted all of the chicken sandwiches at the fast-food chain and ranked them from worst to best.

  • Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

    Rewards members can try it early.