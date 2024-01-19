The St. Louis Auto Show returns to The Dome

ST. LOUIS – Engines are running and ready to go at the 2024 St. Louis Auto Show. Hundreds showed up to The Dome at America’s Center on Thursday for the first day of the largest auto show in the region.

From exotic to vintage, cars from more than 15 brands are featured at the event.

Professional drifting is also taking place all weekend long.

Ameren Missouri and car experts will be sharing with guests their take on the national issue of how electric car owners can cope with the extreme weather change.

“The one thing that’s the hold up right now is the charging infrastructure in the state of Missouri,” Doug Smith, executive vice president of the St. Louis Auto Dealers Association, said. “It needs to be better.”

“In colder temperatures, (the vehicles) are a little bit slower to charge, and that’s one thing Ameren Missouri wants to help with,” Becky Whitman, electric vehicles and charging manager at Ameren Missouri, said. “We have incentives available for businesses who are installing charging for employees at work places.”

Car dealers brought out their best cars to showcase to visitors. Nearly 400 cars are sitting under the same roof, according to the website.

“You get a lot of people that this is the first time they’re seeing a Lamborghini or seeing a Ferrari,” Mason Motsinger, sales associate at RP Exotics, said. “And you also get people that appreciate it for what it is: an engineering masterpiece.”

The auto show is also an opportunity for those who are car shopping to make the process a little easier.

“There’s so many interesting vehicles here without having to go from showroom to showroom, from this dealership to that dealership,” Gary Sudin, a member of the Horseless Carriage Club, said. “You can find a vehicle of your choice.”

