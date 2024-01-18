St. Louis Blues Blood Drive receives over 900 donations

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues, the American Red Cross and Bally’s Midwest Sports teamed up Wednesday for the 17th annual St. Louis Blues Blood Drive at Centene Community Ice Park.

Blood drives like this help save lives, like former St. Louis police officer Colin Ledbetter, who was shot in the line of duty during a pursuit in 2022. Ledbetter needed 39 units of donated blood while recovering from the hospital to stay alive.

There were over 900 units of blood donated Wednesday night.

