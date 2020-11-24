St. Louis boy beaten to death by mom’s boyfriend while she’s giving birth

Christian Spencer
The child was disabled, wore leg braces and ‘had no way to defend himself’

A violent St. Louis man has been arrested after viciously beating his girlfriend’s disabled son to death.

Five-year-old Jamarion Delancy was blind and had learning disabilities, but that did not stop Yoshuah Dallas, 24, from abusing the boy.

The tragedy occurred last Tuesday, while Delancy’s mother, Aunyae, was in the hospital giving birth to her third child. She reportedly left her son, who had limited mobility, and her 7-year-old daughter, Micaiah, in the care of Dallas at their apartment, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The boyfriend brought Delancy to the hospital a day after the violent attack, where he died from his injuries.

Delancy wore leg braces and “had no way to defend himself against the suspect’s attack,” the St. Louis County Police Association said in a statement. He suffered blunt force trauma to the abdomen, a lacerated liver and a broken rib. 

“We feel for Aunyae at this incredibly difficult time where she has to bring a baby home from the hospital, while planning her son’s funeral and also trying to care for (the sister) who was in the apartment when this horrible act occurred — all with extremely limited resources,” the association said.

Dallas has been charged with a Class A felony for abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and possession of a firearm, the report states.

Delancy’s case has been a tough one for investigators, so much so that they are raising money for his burial expenses.

“Unfortunately detectives who handle these types of crimes see this level of violence on a daily basis,” Joe Patterson, a retired detective who’s the executive director of the association. told the Post-Dispatch. “But when it involves a child who is blind, developmentally disabled and can only walk using braces, it was extremely devastating for these detectives.”

The St Louis County Police Association has launched a GoFundMe campaign for the victim, which at the time of this report has raised more than $28,000 of its $30,000 goal.

“Jamarion’s death has left an impact on the members of the St. Louis County Police Department and we feel compelled to do more, especially at a time of year when families typically gather and celebrate the holidays,” the campaign’s description reads. “We feel for Aunyae at this incredibly difficult time where she has to bring a baby home from the hospital, while planning her son’s funeral and also trying to care for Micaiah who was in the apartment when this horrible act occurred – all with extremely limited resources.”

Dallas is reportedly being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $250,000.00 cash only bond.

