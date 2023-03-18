St. Louis would-be car-jackers run away on foot after victim refuses to give up keys, shot in leg

A man in St. Louis was shot after confronting two men attempting to carjack his vehicle.

According to the St. Louis Police, on Saturday, March 18, the 20-year-old male victim was approached by two Black males while at the parking lot of a gas station in the 4700 block of S. Spring in south St. Louis and demanded his car keys.

The victim allegedly refused to hand over his car keys, prompting one of the perpetrators to take out a gun and shoot him once in his left leg.

Following the attack, the two offenders "fled on foot," according to the St. Louis Police Department. Authorities shared that the two men did not steal the victim's vehicle following the attack.

A witness, who was with the victim at the time of the incident, drove the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The St. Louis Police Department noted that officers received the call following the incident, at approximately 2:15 a.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information relevant to the case, contact the department at (314)-444-0100.