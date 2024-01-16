St. Louis community honors MLK’s dream with several holiday events

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis community honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream for racial equality and justice for all through celebratory programs Monday, the federal holiday also known as MLK Day.

The day began with the Dr. King’s Interfaith Service at City Hall, where community leaders spoke about the importance of Monday.

“Dr. King proposed guaranteed basic income to abolish poverty and advance Black communities, and St. Louis will join more than 20 other cities. Pushing his vision for economic justice forward,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.

Several St. Louisans braved the cold and participated in the 55th annual MLK Parade and Motorcade to display signage in support of the theme “Keeping The Dream Alive For The Next Generation”.

The Missouri History Museum held activities and events all day long for the community to learn about the importance of Dr. King’s day.

The Missouri History Museum’s Early Childhood and Programs Manager, Courtney Baxter-Annis stated, “He also saw that racism hurts all of us. Its not just Black and white people. He was interested in Asian people, Native American people, all people.”

It has only been 60 years since Black and white people were not allowed to sit at the same public countertop. Dr. King’s message was able to move America in the right direction toward racial equity, and that message is still relevant today.

Vannah Shaw, a parent who brought her children to the Missouri History Museum to learn the importance of the holiday, stated “The importance as a parent is to educate my children on their history, on our history. To explain the strives African-Americans have made in this country.”

The MLK activities helped children like Savannah Harris understand Dr. King’s message to the world.

“Not just to be treated by their skin, but to be treated based on how they act,” said Savannah Harris.

It’s been over sixty years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have A Dream” speech in hope for America to have equality for all. With all the celebrations taking place, the St. Louis community is keeping his message and legacy alive.

