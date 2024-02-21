St. Louis congressman pushes for expansion of truck driver rest areas

HIGHLAND, Ill. – There are new calls for action for truck drivers seven months after a mass-casualty crash in Illinois, shedding light on a nationwide issue.

Truck drivers are required to log their hours behind the wheel, and when they reach their 11 hour daily limit, they have to stop and rest.

But in order to do that, they have to find somewhere to park.

St. Louis area Congressman Mike Bost says it’s time for Congress to act on his Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which would allocate $755 million over the course of three years for a nationwide expansion in truck parking.

