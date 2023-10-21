St. Louis cop fired weapon, warned attendees they were ‘going to die’ at kids’ Halloween party

A grinning off-duty police officer in Missouri allegedly warned attendees at a Halloween party for children they were going to die and then fired several shots into the air before being tackled by parents.

Veteran St. Louis County cop Matthew McCulloch — the nephew of a county prosecutor— entered a not-guilty plea to felony charges including endangering the welfare of children, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree terrorist threat after Sunday afternoon’s alleged outburst, according to local outlet KDSK.

The shooting allegedly happened after one man pushed McCulloch away from his wife after the off-duty officer “aggressively approached” partygoers warning, “You are all going to die.”

McCulloch reportedly pulled up his shirt revealing a gun and badge before firing shots at the sky.

“He held his gun with a menacing grin on his face and a lifeless look in his eyes and fired five shots and waited for the crowd to react,” said Corey Schonhorst, who was in attendance with his 8-year-old son. “It was complete chaos.”

Court records show McCulloch squeezed off roughly a dozen rounds.

Adults at the party were able to wrestle away the gunman’s weapon before law enforcement arrived. Police said the 39-year-old suspect was suspended without pay pending an investigation. Court filings contend the defendant is in “urgent need of a mental health evaluation and treatment.”

McCulloch’s family said they were aware of the incident and sent “thoughts and prayers” to victims who may have been traumatized by the shooter’s alleged actions.