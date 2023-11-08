St. Louis County men plead guilty to two carjackings

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis County men pleaded guilty to charges in connection with two carjackings, a robbery, and a shooting in St. Louis County.

On Wednesday, James Furlow, 20, admitted guilt for stealing cars at gunpoint, robbing an individual, and shooting a store clerk. Months earlier, on July 19, Monya Jones, 23, pleaded guilty to robbing someone.

Both men admitted in their plea agreements that Furlow carjacked a 2017 Kia Sorrento SUV at gunpoint on Dec. 26, 2021. Later that day, Furlow attempted to break into an ATM by shooting it while Jones waited in the stolen Kia.

Investigators say Furlow and Jones robbed a Quick Mart in St. Louis County. Furlow admitted that he shot the store clerk in the mouth.

On Dec. 30, 2021, Furlow committed a carjacking at gunpoint, stealing a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan. Police later spotted him, and he fled, driving the stolen SUV. He then abandoned the car and ran from the police.

He was caught by the police in a basement, and they found a pouch nearby containing a 9 mm pistol, Furlow’s identification, and the Tiguan’s keys.

The men used a dating app to set up both carjackings.

