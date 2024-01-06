St. Louis County police vehicle crashes near Moline Acres

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. – An investigation is underway after an apparent crash involving a St. Louis County police vehicle near Moline Acres.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday near Lance Drive and Chambers Road.

SUV drives through home in south St. Louis County

Witnesses tell FOX 2 that the vehicle crashed into a tree. FOX 2 is working to confirm that information. Footage from a FOX 2 photographer shows notable damage to the front side of the vehicle.

The extent of injuries is unknown, and it’s also unclear how many officers or others might have been involved in the crash. FOX 2 has reached out to the St. Louis County Police Department for comment.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.