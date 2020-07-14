The St. Louis couple that aimed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters received dozens of offers to replace a firearm that was seized by police, their attorney says

Mark and Patricia McCloskey went viral in June for pointing guns at anti-racist protesters who marched past their home in St. Louis.

A lawyer representing Mark and Patricia McCloskey told Forbes that the St. Louis couple has received more than 50 offers to replace a rifle that was taken by local authorities under a search warrant.

The McCloskeys went viral last month after they were caught on video pointing what appeared to be a semiautomatic rifle with an extended magazine at Black Lives Matter protestors who were marching to a demonstration outside the St. Louis mayor's house.

One Missouri gun store posted that they would "gladly rearm" the couple with a new gun for free.

Early July, Joel Schwartz, a lawyer representing the married couple said that authorities had seized the rifle Mark McCloskey carried in the video under a search warrant, according to the Associated Press. Schwartz had claimed that the gun Patricia McCloskey was holding does not work, according to AP.

Following the search warrant, Mark McCloskey went on a conservative radio show, the Todd Starnes show, and said that he was "absolutely surprised" that his rifle had been taken away.

One Missouri gun store posted on Facebook that they will "gladly rearm" the couple free of charge to replace the rifle that had been taken away from them for the search warrant.

Schwartz said that the gun store, "along with 50 people have contacted" the couple and "offered to replace the AR-15" but that they were "kindly refuting," according to Forbes.

Frank Bahr, the owner of Alien Armory Tactical which publicly posted about offering a gun and training so that they can"show you how to be better prepared," did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.













