The St. Louis couple that aimed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters received dozens of offers to replace a firearm that was seized by police, their attorney says

ichoi@businessinsider.com (Inyoung Choi)
Mark and Patricia McCloskey went viral in June for pointing guns at anti-racist protesters who marched past their home in St. Louis.

Associated Press

  • A lawyer representing Mark and Patricia McCloskey told Forbes that the St. Louis couple has received more than 50 offers to replace a rifle that was taken by local authorities under a search warrant. 
  • The McCloskeys went viral last month after they were caught on video pointing what appeared to be a semiautomatic rifle with an extended magazine at Black Lives Matter protestors who were marching to a demonstration outside the St. Louis mayor's house.
  • One Missouri gun store posted that they would "gladly rearm" the couple with a new gun for free. 
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The married St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who went viral for pointing guns at protesters marching past their home, have received 50 or more offers to replace their AR-15 rifle which local authorities seized, Forbes reported.

Early July, Joel Schwartz, a lawyer representing the married couple said that authorities had seized the rifle Mark McCloskey carried in the video under a search warrant, according to the Associated Press. Schwartz had claimed that the gun Patricia McCloskey was holding does not work, according to AP. 

Following the search warrant, Mark McCloskey went on a conservative radio show, the Todd Starnes show, and said that he was "absolutely surprised" that his rifle had been taken away.

One Missouri gun store posted on Facebook that they will "gladly rearm" the couple free of charge to replace the rifle that had been taken away from them for the search warrant. 

 

Schwartz said that the gun store, "along with 50 people have contacted" the couple and "offered to replace the AR-15" but that they were "kindly refuting," according to Forbes. 

Frank Bahr, the owner of Alien Armory Tactical which publicly posted about offering a gun and training so that they can"show you how to be better prepared," did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. 






Read the original article on Insider

  • Trump identifies another hoax: The coronavirus
    Yahoo News

    Trump identifies another hoax: The coronavirus

    President Trump has called many things hoaxes over the years — the investigation into his 2016 campaign's dealings with Russia, his impeachment, global warming — but on Monday he called into question the existence of an epidemic that has killed more than 135,000 Americans. During a flurry of activity on his Twitter account, Trump retweeted a message from game show host Chuck Woolery that claimed “everyone is lying” about the coronavirus as part of a plot to sabotage the economy and hurt Trump's reelection campaign. “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19,” wrote Woolery in the message promoted by Trump.

  • Parents of slain Atlanta girl plead for help to find killer
    Associated Press

    Parents of slain Atlanta girl plead for help to find killer

    The parents of an 8-year-old Atlanta girl slain near the site of an earlier police killing pleaded for the public to help find whoever was responsible as their lawyers announced more reward money. In an emotional news conference Monday, the family's lawyers announced an “all-hands-on-deck” effort that will include canvassing several neighborhoods Tuesday to seek clues in the slaying of Secoriea Turner. They've also set up a new hotline for tips that will be staffed by law students with help from lawyers who are volunteering their time.

  • Ousted U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman: Deal Barr Offered ‘Could Be Seen as a Quid Pro Quo’
    The Daily Beast

    Ousted U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman: Deal Barr Offered ‘Could Be Seen as a Quid Pro Quo’

    Geoffrey Berman, formerly the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was brought in for a closed-door session of the Judiciary Committee on July 9 to talk about the events surrounding Barr's public announcement on June 19 that Berman had “stepped down” from his post, even though the U.S. attorney made clear to Barr multiple times that he was not stepping down. The next day, Berman said he would leave the job when Barr agreed to let his deputy take over as acting U.S. attorney, as opposed to Craig Carpenito, the U.S. attorney for the district of New Jersey, whom Barr wanted to install in the position until the Trump administration's pick, Securities and Exchange Commission chief Jay Clayton, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

  • Remains of Aztec palace, house built by Hernán Cortés found near Mexico City plaza
    USA TODAY

    Remains of Aztec palace, house built by Hernán Cortés found near Mexico City plaza

    The remains of an Aztec palace dating back to the mid-1400s and later used by Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés were discovered near a central plaza in Mexico City, officials say. Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History announced Monday that basalt slab floors believed to be part of an open plaza in the Palace of Axayácatl were discovered during an inspection at the Nacional Monte de Piedad, located near the Plaza del Zócalo. Axayácatl was an Aztec ruler between 1469 and 1481 and also father of Moctezuma II, the great Aztec emperor who later died during the Spanish conquest of Mexico.

  • US Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashes at New Mexico base, marking service's fifth fighter jet crash since May
    Business Insider

    US Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashes at New Mexico base, marking service's fifth fighter jet crash since May

    A US Air Force F-16C Viper crashed during landing at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico Monday, the Air Force said in a statement. The crash is the fifth Air Force fighter jet since mid-May. Two of the previous crashes saw the losses of Air Force pilots. A US Air Force F-16C Viper fighter jet crashed while landing at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico Monday, marking the service's fifth fighter jet crash since May.

  • Protests after Pennsylvania police officer filmed kneeling on man’s head and neck
    The Independent

    Protests after Pennsylvania police officer filmed kneeling on man’s head and neck

    A video of a black man being restrained by police kneeling on his head and neck in Pennsylvania has provoked outrage, with many comparing it to footage of the killing of George Floyd. The incident took place outside a hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday and was filmed by a passer-by. One video, less than 30 seconds long, shows three white officers holding the man on the ground.

  • Detained Chinese professor who criticised Chinese President Xi Jinping is freed
    The Telegraph

    Detained Chinese professor who criticised Chinese President Xi Jinping is freed

    A Chinese academic who penned an essay blaming the coronavirus pandemic on President Xi Jinping's authoritarianism and censorship has been released after nearly a week in detention, his friends have told AFP. Xu Zhangrun, a law professor at Beijing's prestigious Tsinghua University, was taken from his home in the capital by a group of more than 20 people on July 6, according to associates. In an essay published on overseas websites, Xu had written that the leadership system under Xi - China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong - was "destroying the structure of governance".

  • I'm from Florida. Our coronavirus crisis doesn't surprise me
    The Guardian

    I'm from Florida. Our coronavirus crisis doesn't surprise me

    This week began with the announcement that the state registered over 15,000 new infections in a single day, which was almost 3,000 more daily cases than any state previously had recorded since the pandemic began. If Florida was a country, according to Reuters, it would have the world's fourth-highest tally of new Covid-19 cases over that 24-hour span, trailing only the US, Brazil and India. Florida has a well-deserved reputation as America's weirdest state, so perhaps the pandemic punishment being meted out to us right now shouldn't come as a shock.

  • The St. Louis couple that aimed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters received dozens of offers to replace a firearm that was seized by police, their attorney says
    INSIDER

    The St. Louis couple that aimed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters received dozens of offers to replace a firearm that was seized by police, their attorney says

    A lawyer representing Mark and Patricia McCloskey told Forbes that the St. Louis couple has received more than 50 offers to replace a rifle that was taken by local authorities under a search warrant. The McCloskeys went viral last month after they were caught on video pointing what appeared to be a semiautomatic rifle with an extended magazine at Black Lives Matter protestors who were marching to a demonstration outside the St. Louis mayor's house. The married St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who went viral for pointing guns at protesters marching past their home, have received 50 or more offers to replace their AR-15 rifle which local authorities seized, Forbes reported.

  • Nelson Mandela's daughter Zindzi Mandela dies at 59
    Yahoo News Video

    Nelson Mandela's daughter Zindzi Mandela dies at 59

    Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson Mandela, has died, a spokesperson for the African National Congress said on Monday. She was 59.

  • 64 Stunning Kitchen Island Ideas
    Architectural Digest

    64 Stunning Kitchen Island Ideas

    Bring on the prep space Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump again directs blame at Obama as coronavirus pandemic worsens in U.S.
    Yahoo News

    Trump again directs blame at Obama as coronavirus pandemic worsens in U.S.

    President Trump on Monday again sought to redirect blame for his coronavirus response to the Obama administration. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that increased testing has led to a spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases, was asked by a reporter at the White House whether he was concerned about a resurgence of the virus that has killed more than 135,000 Americans and infected more than 3.3 million. “We have one of the lowest mortality rates anywhere,” the president said before pivoting to an attack on Barack Obama and Joe Biden, the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee.

  • French man accused of molesting hundreds of children dies in Indonesia
    BBC

    French man accused of molesting hundreds of children dies in Indonesia

    A French man accused of molesting hundreds of children in Indonesia has died in a suspected suicide, police say. Francois Camille Abello, 65, was found unresponsive in his cell at a detention centre in the capital, Jakarta, last Thursday, said spokesman Yusri Yunus. Mr Abello was pronounced dead on Sunday night after three days of treatment.

  • Police across Virginia are searching for people who are putting up offensive flyers calling on residents to 'pray for white Americans in 2020'
    Business Insider

    Police across Virginia are searching for people who are putting up offensive flyers calling on residents to 'pray for white Americans in 2020'

    Virginia police are investigating white supremacist flyers that are appearing in or near local resident mailboxes across the state. The flyers, which were found in ziplock bags with bird seeds, read, "Most whites insist on making heroes and saints of criminal black." It went on to say, "Most whites are idiots" and called for recipients of the flyer to "pray for white Americans in 2020."

  • Writer and editor Bari Weiss leaves New York Times over 'bullying' and 'harassment' from colleagues
    The Independent

    Writer and editor Bari Weiss leaves New York Times over 'bullying' and 'harassment' from colleagues

    Opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss is leaving the New York Times claiming she has been bullied and harassed by colleagues over her often controversial opinion articles, and alleging that Twitter is the paper's 'ultimate editor'. Ms Weiss has been a polarising figure for the paper and she frequently generated backlash on social media for her opinions. In a resignation letter posted to her website, she accuses the New York Times of being a paper where "truth isn't a process of collective discovery, but an orthodoxy already known to an enlightened few whose job is to inform everyone else."

  • German study finds no evidence coronavirus spreads in schools
    The Telegraph

    German study finds no evidence coronavirus spreads in schools

    Schools do not play a major role in spreading the coronavirus, according to the results of a German study released on Monday. The study, the largest carried out on schoolchildren and teachers in Germany, found traces of the virus in fewer than 1 per cent of teachers and children. Scientists from Dresden Technical University said they believe children may act as a “brake” on chains of infection.

  • Former Arkansas Gov. David Pryor hospitalized with COVID-19
    Associated Press

    Former Arkansas Gov. David Pryor hospitalized with COVID-19

    David Pryor, a former Arkansas governor and U.S. senator, is hospitalized in Little Rock after testing positive for COVID-19, his family said in a statement Monday. David Pryor and his wife, Barbara Pryor, both received positive test results Friday for the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the statement. David Pryor, who is 85 and a stroke and heart attack survivor, was admitted Saturday to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

  • This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died.
    USA TODAY

    This Tennessee doctor caught coronavirus at a meeting about coronavirus. He nearly died.

    At the time Lewis tested positive, he was already isolating from his family, as do many medical professionals who know they face a high likelihood of infection. Lewis moved into the basement to keep a distance from his wife and five children. He chatted with his wife by standing in the driveway and shouting to her through a window.

  • U.S. Senate to begin debate on new coronavirus bill next week: McConnell
    Reuters

    U.S. Senate to begin debate on new coronavirus bill next week: McConnell

    The U.S. Senate will begin debate next week on a fifth coronavirus-response bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday, as he forecast tough negotiations with Democrats who are seeking broader aid than Republicans. "Next week, we'll be beginning a new bill," McConnell said during an interview with WRVK radio in his home state of Kentucky. McConnell added the legislation, which has not yet been unveiled, will likely be more contentious than the previous four coronavirus aid bills.

  • Pro-Police Agitators and Black Lives Matter Protesters Clash in Brooklyn
    Time

    Pro-Police Agitators and Black Lives Matter Protesters Clash in Brooklyn

    During multiple incidents in Brooklyn, N.Y. over the weekend, groups of dueling demonstrators supporting the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement became engaged in physical altercations. Video footage from the scene shows, on numerous occasions, people in attendance to support the NYPD directing racist, sexist and vulgar language at smaller groups of BLM supporters. Videos of violent interactions between the two groups spread widely over social media, in particular on Sunday night, as did examples of aggressive policing by NYPD officers.

  • Trump's attacks on mail-in voting could lead to nightmare scenario, election expert warns
    Yahoo News

    Trump's attacks on mail-in voting could lead to nightmare scenario, election expert warns

    Even before the pandemic made it likely that there will be a historic number of mail-in ballots in this fall's election, Hasen was worried that if the election were close, President Trump might declare victory before all the votes were counted. That concern is now much greater for Hasen. Since the emergence of the coronavirus, Trump has made numerous wild claims — without any evidence and in contradiction to known facts — that mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud and cheating.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell tried to run away when the FBI arrived at her New Hampshire house to arrest her, prosecutors say
    INSIDER

    Ghislaine Maxwell tried to run away when the FBI arrived at her New Hampshire house to arrest her, prosecutors say

    Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with aiding in the sexual abuse of young girls, took detailed steps to evade arrest, according to prosecutors. When the FBI and other law enforcement arrived at her estate and announced themselves, she ran deeper into the mansion, where she was protected by private security, they said. The FBI had to "breach the door" to get in, prosecutors said.

  • The 13 coolest features of the 2 and 4-door 2021 Ford Bronco, the all-4x4 lineup's tough-as-nails go-anywhere off-roader
    Business Insider

    The 13 coolest features of the 2 and 4-door 2021 Ford Bronco, the all-4x4 lineup's tough-as-nails go-anywhere off-roader

    Ford The long-awaited 2021 Ford Bronco is finally here and buyers have more models to choose from than ever before. In addition to the Bronco Sport, there will be a Bronco two-door — and joining it, for the first time ever a Bronco Four-Door model in the lineup. The two will feature either Ford's 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, good for a claimed 310 horsepower and 400 pounds-feet of torque or the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine, good for a claimed 270 horsepower and 310 pounds-feet of torque.

  • Tulsa race massacre: Search continues for mass grave site from 1921
    The Independent

    Tulsa race massacre: Search continues for mass grave site from 1921

    Archaeologists and dig crews have resumed the excavation of a suspected mass grave in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of one of the bloodiest episodes of racist violence in the US. A white mob terrorised hundreds of black Americans during a nearly two-day massacre on 31 May 1921. Armed white men, backed by Oklahoma officials and law enforcement, shot at black residents, bombed buildings and set them ablaze, destroying 35 blocks of homes, businesses, churches and schools in the city's prosperous Greenwood neighbourhood, known as Black Wall Street.

  • U.S. Considers TikTok Ban as Chinese Threat to Global Internet Freedom Grows
    National Review

    U.S. Considers TikTok Ban as Chinese Threat to Global Internet Freedom Grows

    The partnership between Chinese tech companies and the Chinese Communist Party is threatening global Internet freedom. But the U.S. has the chance to push back and safeguard online free speech and privacy worldwide. Last Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News's Laura Ingraham that the U.S. is “certainly looking at” banning TikTok, a video-sharing social-media platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, over its ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).