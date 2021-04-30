St. Louis couple who confronted protesters with guns back in court

Associated Press
A Seattle police sergeant who drove an unmarked SUV onto a sidewalk toward protesters during last summer's demonstrations violated the department's policy to preserve life and safety, a police oversight agency said in a report released Friday. “His operation of his motor vehicle and the risk he took simply to apprehend individuals using a strobe light were dangerous, ill-advised, and, as was shown by the numerous complaints and public concern this incident generated, undermined public trust and confidence” in the department, the Office of Police Accountability said in its report. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last May sparked protests across the country.