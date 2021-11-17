St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters attends Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
·2 min read

The St. Louis couple who made headlines for pulling guns on Black Lives Matter protesters last year — and spoke at the GOP convention two months later — attended Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday.

They listened to closing arguments as prosecutors contended the teenager who killed two unarmed protesters and wounded a third person should be jailed. The defense argued the gunman was defending himself.

Jurors deliberated Tuesday for more than eight hours without reaching a verdict. They will resume deliberation on Wednesday.

Mark McCloskey said he and Patricia McCloskey were supporting Rittenhouse because they “feel for” the him, according to Insider.

Mark McCloskey stood outside his home on June 28, 2020 holding an AR-15 as civil rights protesters passed by on June 28, 2020. Rittenhouse’s weapon of choice was an AR-15-style gun during his encounter with activists in August 2020. Patricia McCloskey was armed with a handgun.

Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, and his wife Patricia McCloskey walk outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.

“We think he’s been politically prosecuted, as were we, and we’re hoping that the jury finds him not guilty on all counts and he can go home a free man,” Mark McCloskey told Fox News.

Some protesters shouted at the 64-year-old personal injury attorney, while other showed support as he tried to speak to a reporter outside the courthouse. The staunch conservative is running for a senate seat in Missouri. He blamed “cancel culture” for Rittenhouse’s predicament.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and Patricia McCloskey to second-degree harassment in June. They were both later pardoned by Missouri’s GOP governor in August.

Standing outside a St. Louis courthouse after that pardon was granted — which is a roughly five-hour drive from where Rittenhouse in being tried — Mark McCloskey said, “I’d do it again.”

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • ‘Deal with it,’ woman tells choking child before passing out at FL restaurant, cops say

    The woman was charged with child neglect, deputies said.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox relinquished all appeals.

  • Two women died of overdoses in a Norfolk man’s home. A third told a judge he raped her in his apartment.

    One night in late May, a 39-year-old Virginia Beach woman joined several friends for a night of barhopping. The woman’s son had agreed to serve as the designated driver, and waited in his vehicle in the parking lot while the woman and her friends went into their final stop of the night — Seaside Raw Bar at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The last thing the woman remembers about that evening was ...

  • Judge deems Maine Turnpike traffic stop in York unconstitutional, suppresses evidence

    Trooper John Darcy stopped a Black motorist in 2019, saying the man looked like 'a thug.'

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • Judge Shuts Down Defense Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

    Unlike in the trial of Kenosha vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, the Georgia judge overseeing the trial of three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery ain’t picking up what the defense is putting down. On Monday, the lawyers for Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for the second time tried to make an issue of Black ministers sitting in the courtroom in support of the Arbery’s family. And again, according to the New York Times, Judge Timothy Walmsley shut it down when they

  • Jovenel Moïse murder: Suspect arrested in Istanbul over Haiti president's killing

    Five months after President Jovenel Moïse was killed at his home, another suspect is arrested.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Insane: Thieves smash diamond case with hammers, stealing nearly everything

    Concord police said nine thieves invaded an East Bay jewelry store wielding hammers to crack the display cases. The suspects made off with nearly everything.