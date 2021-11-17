St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters attends Kyle Rittenhouse trial

The St. Louis couple who made headlines for pulling guns on Black Lives Matter protesters last year — and spoke at the GOP convention two months later — attended Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday.

They listened to closing arguments as prosecutors contended the teenager who killed two unarmed protesters and wounded a third person should be jailed. The defense argued the gunman was defending himself.

Jurors deliberated Tuesday for more than eight hours without reaching a verdict. They will resume deliberation on Wednesday.

Mark McCloskey said he and Patricia McCloskey were supporting Rittenhouse because they “feel for” the him, according to Insider.

Mark McCloskey stood outside his home on June 28, 2020 holding an AR-15 as civil rights protesters passed by on June 28, 2020. Rittenhouse’s weapon of choice was an AR-15-style gun during his encounter with activists in August 2020. Patricia McCloskey was armed with a handgun.

Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, and his wife Patricia McCloskey walk outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial.

“We think he’s been politically prosecuted, as were we, and we’re hoping that the jury finds him not guilty on all counts and he can go home a free man,” Mark McCloskey told Fox News.

Some protesters shouted at the 64-year-old personal injury attorney, while other showed support as he tried to speak to a reporter outside the courthouse. The staunch conservative is running for a senate seat in Missouri. He blamed “cancel culture” for Rittenhouse’s predicament.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and Patricia McCloskey to second-degree harassment in June. They were both later pardoned by Missouri’s GOP governor in August.

Standing outside a St. Louis courthouse after that pardon was granted — which is a roughly five-hour drive from where Rittenhouse in being tried — Mark McCloskey said, “I’d do it again.”

———