St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters pleads guilty to misdemeanor

The St. Louis couple who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters from their lawn of the St. Louis mansion last July, pled guilty Thursday to one count of fourth-degree assault as part of a plea deal, reports local NBC affiliate KSDK.

Why it matters: Mark McCloskey launched his bid for Missouri's Senate seat last month. Thursday's plea deal will not interfere with his campaign.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Flashback: Mark and Patricia McCloskey were both indicted last October on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

They previously pleaded not guilty and were due to stand trial this November.

In May, the charge of tampering with evidence against Patricia McCloskey was dropped, per KSDK.

The big picture: As part of the plea deal, the "more serious charges of unlawful use of a weapon were tossed out," KMOX reports.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment and was fined $2,000, per KSDK.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and was fined $750.

Both McCloskeys were originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.

They also both agreed to forfeit their guns.

What they're saying: Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan said he took into consideration "the age and lack of a criminal record for the McCloskeys, the fact they initially called the police and the fact that no one was hurt and no shots were fired," before accepting the plea deal.

"It's a good day," said Mark McCloskey as he left the courthouse Thursday.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free